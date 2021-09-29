TraceSafe provides health and safety technology to the River Oaks Baptist School in Texas.Announcing Innovative New Beacon Technology





Vancouver, British Columbia-(Newsfile Corp.-September 29, 2021)-Tracesafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) (“TraceSafe”) Global Location-Aware Internet of Things (IoT) Platform for Large Industries and Enterprises Leader Operations today announced that it has signed an agreement with River Oaks Baptist School (ROBS) in Houston, Texas to provide health and safety technology to more than 1,000 students and staff.

TraceSafe provides wristband wearables aimed at reducing educational confusion in the event of COVID-19 infection. Thanks to wearables and easy-to-use dashboards, targeted contact tracing reduces the need for 14 days of isolation throughout the school year. This was the case for the previous grade.

“Our goal is to get our children to school safely and responsibly,” said Associate Head of Operations at Paul Mayhew’s River Oaks Baptist School. “The new TraceSafe wearable band allows us to more accurately and accurately identify close contact with COVID cases on campus, which means we needlessly isolate students and send more children to school safely. You won’t be forced to do it. “

IoT wristbands require much cheaper technology and are better suited than contact tracing via phone apps because they protect student privacy. Thanks to TraceSafe’s newly developed customizable beacon, your child will be activated when they enter the school building. This major innovation extends the beacon’s battery life and reduces its environmental footprint by disabling the beacon when not in use.

ROBS IoT wristbands are designed with shape as well as functionality in mind. The small holes in the wristband allow both adjustable sizing and the addition of badges and decals, adding an element of fun to students.

About River Oaks Baptist School

River Oaks Baptist School is a private Christian full-time school for kindergarten, middle and middle school students in Houston, Texas.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a complete suite of real-time location management services and contact tracking solutions enabled by advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe’s leading cloud management solution guarantees both user privacy and comprehensive management control. TraceSafe’s patented contact tracing bracelets have already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in collaboration with major governments. In addition to government operations, TraceSafe develops state-of-the-art solutions for enterprise, healthcare, education, government, and large-scale venue management.

TraceSafe reports that, in accordance with the terms of the Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan, a total of 6,415,000 stock options for the purchase of our common stock have been granted to certain of our employees, directors, officers and consultants. The option is available for 5 years at a price of $ 0.60 per share. In addition, TraceSafe will settle a total of $ 75,581 in debt (“debt”) payable to our consultants by issuing 116,280 shares of TraceSafe common stock (“debt stock”) at a deemed price. $ 0.65 per share (“Debt Settlement”). All debt shares issued in connection with debt settlement are subject to a statutory holding period of 4 months plus 1 day from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities law.

