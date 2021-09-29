Withings’ latest hybrid smartwatch pretends to be a luxury diver’s watch





The ScanWatch Horizon is Withings’ latest hybrid smartwatch that combines a digital display with a traditional mechanical format. I buy Withings because I don’t like the look of a typical health-conscious wearable and I don’t like the notification attacks that plague other smartwatches.

According to Withings, the 43mm ScanWatch Horizon is designed from a luxury diver’s watch inspired by the Submariner and Seamaster found on the titanium-finished, non-reflective sapphire glass casing, stainless steel rotating bezel, and luminescent watch hands. He said he got inspiration. An indicator of visibility in dark places. Its water resistance is only rated at 10 ATM, but it is not suitable for deep sea diving. However, swimming, surfing, snorkeling, and other water activities over 100 meters (330 feet) are fine. Rolex and Omega diver’s watches are typically water resistant to a depth of up to 300 meters (980 feet).

Green ScanWatch Horizon. Inspired by a diver’s watch, it’s not waterproof enough for diving. Image: Withings

As a fitness tracker, ScanWatch Horizon can automatically recognize and track over 30 activities such as walking, running, swimming and biking. Equipped with Bluetooth, it tracks the route using the GPS of the mobile phone. The battery lasts up to 30 days before it needs to be recharged. The data collected is synced to your Withings Health Mate (iOS and Android) app on your phone, allowing you to monitor performance and link to Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, and more.

Withings ScanWatch Horizon from the side. Image: Withings

The watch is equipped with sensors that measure heart rate and blood oxygen to assess your estimated VO2Max fitness level. It can also prompt the wearer to record a 30-second medical-grade ECG when it detects signs of arrhythmia. ScanWatch Horizon also tracks sleep. Also, like the original ScanWatch announced last year, Horizon detects disorders that may indicate sleep apnea, a condition in which breathing stops during sleep, and warns the wearer. I can.

In particular, the ECG’s allegations prevent both ScanWatch and ScanWatch Horizon from being sold in the United States because they require FDA approval. Withings initially expected clearance in 2020, but according to the company, these extraordinary times are delaying. According to Withings, we are in regular contact with the FDA and will be approved within a few weeks. For example, Europe, Australia and the United Kingdom have already been approved by regulatory agencies.

As mentioned in the Withings ScanWatch hybrid science-based review, physicians should not rely solely on smartwatches to detect sleep apnea. You shouldn’t do that either. Blood oxygen is an important indicator for monitoring patients with COVID-19, but such wrist-worn sensors lack the accuracy of finger-measured pulse oximeters.

ScanWatch Horizon is currently available in the UK, France and Germany at 499.95 / 499.95. Withings states that it should be available in the United States sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be FDA-approved by that time.

