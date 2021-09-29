Apple’s 96W charger for 16-inch MacBook Pro faces 2-3 months shipping delay





Designed for use with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple’s 96W USB-C power adapter is currently facing long shipping quotes of 2-3 months at its online stores in the US and many other countries. .. This adapter is also listed as not available for in-store pick-up at most Apple retail stores around the world.

In some countries like Japan, a 2-3 month shipping quote began to appear in August, after which the delay extended to more countries.

Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are rumored to be available later this year, but many tech companies are facing supply constraints due to a global chip shortage, so 96W power adapters. The reason for the delay in shipping is ultimately unknown.

Apple has included a 96W power adapter with its 16-inch MacBook Pro since its launch in November 2019, and it’s sold separately for $ 79, albeit with a significant delay in shipping. The previous generation 15-inch MacBook Pro was bundled with an 87W power adapter, which Apple has since discontinued.

Apple’s small 20W, 30W, and 61W power adapters are not currently facing long shipping delays in the United States.

A source at an Apple retailer has informed MacRumors that the distributor is currently out of stock of the 96W power adapter. This suggests that power adapters face significant supply constraints across multiple channels.

It’s widely rumored that Apple is planning a redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro model with a faster version of the M1 chip and a brighter mini LED display. Rumor has it that the notebook will revert to a design with an HDMI port and SD card reader, a magnetic power cable, and physical function keys instead of a touch bar.

