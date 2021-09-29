Poll: Prolonged Fear of Virus for Vaccinated Elderly





New York Bronwin Russell wears a mask whenever he leaves his home in Illinois, but he never dreamed of eating out or listening to a band playing, and never set foot on a plane. In Virginia, Oliver Midget rarely wears a mask and finds that he never worries COVID-19 and is pleased with the restaurants and crowds.

She is vaccinated. Not him.

As a sign of a completely different way for Americans to see a coronavirus pandemic, vaccinated older people are far more worried about the virus than unvaccinated older people and are protected by shots. Nonetheless, it is far more likely to take precautions, according to a new poll conducted Wednesday, AP Communications-NORC Public Relations and Research Center.

More and more older unvaccinated people are planning trips, accepting group gatherings and returning to gyms and places of worship, while vaccinated people are crouching.

“I’m worried. I don’t want to get sick,” said Russell, 58, from Des Plaines, Illinois, looking for a part-time job while collecting disability benefits. “People living their lives are in their little selfish bubbles and don’t believe in the facts.”

Polls of people over the age of 50 show that 36% are very or very worried that they or their families will be infected, as the delta variant of the virus is fueling a new wave of infection, starting in June. It’s about doubled. This increase is driven by vaccination, which is likely to be particularly worrisome. Only 25% of vaccinated Americans say they are not worried, while 61% of unvaccinated Americans say they are not worried.

People who are worried about COVID-19 are less likely to rate quality of life, mental and emotional health, social activities and relationships as good or very good.

The dichotomy is at the same time unique and pedestrian. Unvaccinated stands have the highest risk of infection, but rejecting shots shows that many are convinced that the threat is exaggerated.

Midget, a 73-year-old retired electronics salesman in Norfolk, Virginia, sees the government as a horrifying criminal, but he disagrees. He once again says “life is normal” and all he misses is going on a cruise with his wife because of the need for vaccination. It doesn’t convince him.

“I grew up a long time ago. I ate soil. I drank water from a hose. I was playing outside. I don’t live in a cage now,” he says.

About two-thirds of people over the age of 50 say they rarely or never feel isolated, but about half of those most worried about COVID-19 do so, at least last month. Say I felt it.

Cathy Paiba, a 70-year-old retired bartender from the Palm Coast, Florida, says she feels the weight of staying at home.

“My life is more limited than ever,” says Paiva. “I’m afraid to go anywhere now. I want to eat out, but I’m not particularly going to endanger my life.”

Her son died of a heart attack in January. In July, she and her closest best friend, a 67-year-old sister, were both infected with COVID-19. The vaccinated Paiba survived. Her sister who wasn’t did not.

About one in four older people, including about one-third of those most worried about COVID-19, say their social life and relationships have deteriorated over the past year.

Polls show that vaccinated older people are more likely than unvaccinated adults to avoid large groups, wear masks outside the home, and avoid unnecessary travel. Compared to June, vaccinated people are less likely to travel or visit bars and restaurants in the coming weeks.

Dr. Irwin Redlener, a public health expert and founder of Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Prevention, said unvaccinated people were less afraid of the virus because they “ignored science.” ..

“Vaccinated people generally agree with the scientific reality of risk. They are reading reports of new mutations and mutations and talking about breakthroughs,” he said. rice field.

All of this fueled anxiety about vaccination, Redrener said, exacerbated by the loss of confidence in experts and officials and, more recently, their shift guidance on the issue of booster shots.

Lee Sharpe, a 54-year-old information technology consultant from Houston, confirmed that his wife knew how to access all of his accounts because he had a serious illness with COVID-19 last year. It was available. But over the years, the strength with which the vaccine was extruded made him unwilling to get the vaccine.

“As time goes on, I’m losing more and more trust.” Masks don’t do anything! “” Masks do something! “” I need two masks! “” No, four masks. “I need a disposable mask!” “No, cloth masks are okay!” He said indignantly. “What the heck?”

Lindawells, the manager of a 61-year-old retired high school in San Francisco, says the rebellion is disappointing. She got a shot and a booster, but her doctor told her she was in “a vague area where I don’t know if I’m protected” because of the arthritis medication she’s taking. rice field.

She wants to go to the community pool, swim or fly to see her play in Los Angeles, or visit her niece in Arizona. She wants to eat at a restaurant or go shopping leisurely. She does not do so for fear of infection.

“I’m dependent on the behavior of others. I’ve done everything I can. I wear a mask. I’ve been vaccinated. And people become selfish so they don’t do this. It’s ridiculous, “she says. “Stubborn perspectives prevent them from resolving the health crisis.”

The AP-NORC poll of 1,015 people over the age of 50 used a nationally representative sample extracted from a probability-based Foresight 50+ panel developed by the University of Chicago NORC, August 20-23. It was carried out on the day. All respondents have a sampling error margin of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

