This $ 40 Trojan horse virus is a reminder of two-factor authentication for all gaming accounts.





Kaspersky, an online security company that manufactures one of the best antivirus software options, has emphasized in recent years that gaming accounts have become a very attractive target for malicious users. For example, last month it reported blocking 5.8 million malware attacks “disguised as popular PC games” in 2020, adding that such attacks “exploded with the introduction of lockdown.”

Kaspersky is currently warning about a new Trojan horse discovered earlier this year. This Trojan is known by the fascinating name Bloody stealer. For accounts of EA Origin, Steam, Epic Games, GOG, and other gaming services, with the goal of obtaining session data and passwords, along with information such as bank card details, device data, screenshots, and other files. is.

“What surprised us was that most of the programs listed were game-related, which suggests that gamer accounts and their content are in demand in the underground market.” Julia Glazova of Kaspersky writes.

BloodyStealer is something that script kiddies are attracted to, and according to Kaspersky, it’s a cheap, high-volume malware that sells for $ 10 a month or $ 40 with a “lifetime” license (malware licensed). .. The main target is clearly a database containing login information, and is both scraped information sold together (for example, 65,600 logs sorted by region, for $ 150 for sellers? (There are screenshots), or you can sell your accounts individually if they are of extraordinary value (lots of games, expensive in-game items, etc.).

(Image credit: Kaspersky Labs)

Kaspersky Lab’s Boffin is worried about the relatively sophisticated Bloody stealer, especially given its low cost. Here’s a complete breakdown of how to abuse unfortunate victims.

“User data is still highly sought after in the gaming industry, but it’s more than ever because attackers have used the malware model as a service to generate revenue and reduce costs as supply increases. Is also offered at a much lower price, “says Sam Curry. , Chief Security Officer of online security company Cybereason. Then he starts to sound a bit like the boss of Metal Gear Solid. “Overall, the number of identity breaches at this point is more than 10 times that of the world’s population, but life is still going on. Unthinkable things are becoming mundane and routine.”

The advice from people who know what they are talking about is always the same. Use a strong password, enable two-factor authentication on the account that has that option, and carefully look up the URL of your website. Never click on links or attachments from unknown sources. If the worst happens, report it to law enforcement immediately. Here’s a Kaspersky Lab guide to protecting your Steam account:

Best of all, don’t think it doesn’t happen to you or your account isn’t worth stealing. Malware is ubiquitous and never stops evolving. If something very cheap can be propagated globally in this way, you can be assured that if you don’t protect your account details, they will appear in the list in the dark corners of the web.

