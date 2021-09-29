Galaxy S21FE Rumors: Samsung Budget Phones May Never Hit Shelf





The Galaxy S21 FE shown in the rendering could be Samsung’s next cheapest high-end mobile phone.

The Galaxy S20 FE debuted last year and offers a balanced combination of useful features at a reasonable starting price of $ 699. However, the successor, the Galaxy S21FE, may never be released. Samsung reported that it removed the support page for the Galaxy S21 FE just days after the South Korean publication DDaily reported that it had canceled the rumored October Galaxy Unpacked event and is considering canceling the device as well. Has been done.

Samsung debuted the expensive foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the unpacking event in August, and upgrades to other phones in the Galaxy S21 lineup are also underway in the near future-so far. So here’s what we know about the Galaxy S22-Blackard, vice president of product management at Drew Samsung Electronics America, said earlier in an interview with CNET that it’s not a threat to the Galaxy FE or Note. rice field.

Now that we have some leaks and other information about the possible specifications and availability of the Galaxy S21 FE, let’s take a closer look at what we know so far. We will continue to update this as the release date approaches and more details become available.

Galaxy S21 FE specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE spec list is reportedly posted on China’s TENAA certified site (via MyFixGuide). According to the list, the phone has a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2,340×1,080 pixels, a 4,370 mAh battery, and three cameras (32 megapixel main lens, 12 megapixels, 8 megapixels). 12 megapixel front camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, 45 watt fast charging support. The phone also includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage options.

In the true case, the 6.4-inch screen is a bit taller than the 6.2-inch screen on the high-end Galaxy S21, but slightly smaller than the 6.5-inch screen on the Galaxy S20 FE last year. However, this camera is both a step up from the Galaxy S20 FE’s main 12-megapixel lens and a step-down from the S21’s 64-megapixel camera.

According to MyFixGuide, more rumored specifications were found in the Google Play Console analysis tool, including 6GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 888 chip.

As Sam Mobile reports that the Samsung France website briefly listed its benefits as a companion to the purchase of the Galaxy S21FE, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus or Galaxy S21 Ultra, the phone is free for four months. YouTube Premium may also be included.

The leaked user manual for the Galaxy S21 FE, obtained by SamMobile, supported some of the previously rumored features, such as the fingerprint sensor in the display. We also showed that the new phone can offer reverse wireless charging support, IP68 dust and water resistance, and Dolby Atmos support. The manual didn’t mention the microSD slot that appeared in last year’s Galaxy S20 FE.

It is rumored that a sequel to the Galaxy S20 FE will be coming soon.

What will Angela Lang / CNET S21 FE look like?

The famous leaker Evan Blass posted an image that could be the Galaxy S21FE.

Famous leaker Evan Blass tweeted various renderings of Samsung in July. This includes the potential of the Galaxy S21FE. Brass later revealed on Twitter in August that he said it was the next 3D rendering of the smartphone.

According to the rendering of his account, the phone could have a look similar to the Galaxy S21, including a punchout of the front camera and three cameras on the back.

The similarity with the S21 makes sense. The Galaxy S20FE may have helped reduce screen resolutions and cameras and lower prices while preserving many of the S20’s design languages. And according to a leak reported by SamMobile, the S21FE is reported to be available in at least five colors.

The leaked user manual for the next phone call, also from Sam Mobile, showed that the Galaxy S21 FE is available in white, black, green and purple.

You may have peeked at the Galaxy S21 FE in a promotional image for the new semester that was briefly posted to Samsung’s official Instagram account in August. The phone is shown in a backpack next to the laptop and Galaxy Buds Pro pair. Seen from behind, it’s similar to the Galaxy S21, but it’s currently displayed in light purple, which isn’t one of the Galaxy S21’s color options. The post was then deleted from Samsung’s account.

How much does the S21 FE cost?

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S20FE started at $ 699 in the United States. This is a significant discount from the starting price of the Galaxy S20 at $ 999. Its price is also below the $ 7,49 starting price of its rival OnePlus 8T.

However, the Galaxy S21’s starting price of $ 800 is significantly lower than the Galaxy S20, and the Galaxy A-series phones occupy less than $ 500, so it seems unlikely that the Galaxy S21FE will receive a similar $ 300 discount.

There is no specific pricing information, but according to a GizChina report, the S21FE line could be launched at a starting price of $ 699, which is the same as the launch price of the Galaxy S20FE. Even at that price, it’s about $ 100 less than the Galaxy S21, making it a valuable high-end option.

If the tweeted image is actually a Galaxy S21 FE, the phone design will look similar to the more expensive Galaxy S21.

Twitter / @ evleaks screenshots When will it be announced and released?

The Galaxy S21 FE wasn’t announced at the foldable event in August, but if it did, it could follow the pattern of last year’s standalone announcement.

Galaxy S20 FE held its own Unpacked event in September 2020. The release of the mobile phone was advertised as a “homage to Galaxy fans.” However, the phone release was very close to the Z Fold 2 release, also in September. Perhaps this year’s big phone will secure similar space. According to a September report from Front Page Tech’s John Prosser, the Galaxy S21 FE will be available in October. According to media reports, the smartphone will be pre-ordered on October 20th.

However, according to DDaily, Samsung canceled the rumored October Galaxy Unpacked and was scheduled to announce the Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung is also considering canceling the device, the report said. The decision is said to be due to higher-than-expected sales of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a continuing chip shortage.

Following rumors of cancellation, Samsung reportedly removed the support page for the Galaxy S21FE, as mentioned above. The company had previously added a smartphone support page with model number SM-G990B, but Samsung has reportedly removed pages from its Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa websites. The message “Link is no longer available” now pops up instead of the support page.

Leaker @IceUniverse says it is “reasonable” to cancel the Galaxy S21 FE if Samsung releases the Galaxy S22 in December.

For more information, see How the Galaxy S20 FE compares to other S20 phones. You can also check out CNET’s Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra reviews.

We’ll update this summary for more details on the rumored Galaxy 21 FE. Do you currently have a Galaxy 20 FE and are thinking about what to do next? Or have you heard other rumors about the phone we should check? Please add it to the comment.

