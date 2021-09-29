Tonic.ai Raises $ 35 Million Series B to Help Engineers Create Synthetic Datasets – TechCrunch





When engineers are building software, they often have problems testing the software without using actual customer data. Creating a meaningful test set can be time consuming and difficult. Tonic.ai, a startup that helps engineers create synthetic datasets, is trying to fix it, and today the company announced a $ 35 million Series B.

Insight Partners led the round with the participation of GGV Capital, Bloomberg Beta, Octave’s William Smith, Heavybit and Silicon Valley CISO Investments. The company is currently raising a total of $ 45 million, according to Crunchbase data.

Ian Coe, CEO and co-founder of the company, states that the company’s goal is to provide production-like data to developers who satisfy people in governance and compliance within the organization. “Tonic is a data transformation company that leverages synthetic data, differential privacy, and distributed computing. Anonymous sensitive data while retaining all the value of sensitive data for developers to use to build and test software. I will do it, “Coe explained to me.

What they do is create these “fake” datasets from real data. Therefore, it is very similar to the information in the database. However, the solution is not just to anonymize some names in order to comply with legal and ethical standards. It often involves very complex connections moving between data repositories and complex databases.

That’s why someone can’t easily imitate or do it himself, he says. Much is being done internally to achieve this. As an example, make sure that renaming in one place consistently renames at every point in the application creation process where the name can occur, without leaking actual data. increase.

At least for now, they will focus on developers as their primary target customers, even if the products may serve other roles like data scientists. The company was launched in 2019 and has seen other startups like Gretel and Synthetaic trying to solve some of this problem, but Coe actually has a complex range of problems for the company. He says he has never seen a competitive solution to attack.

“We see some startups of our time, but most commonly we don’t really solve the enterprise data side of the problem, and many of its very nasty data infrastructures. That’s what works and what makes it really possible. We integrate it with the CI / CD pipeline and believe it is a major differentiator for Tonic, “he says.

The company currently has about 40 employees. They are pushing to hire more people with this new capital influx, so they hope to reach at least 100 people in 2022. To make that happen, they recently hired new people and talent heads, and that’s part of her job to make sure the company is building a diverse work base.

“Our talent head is doing some special recruitment initiatives this year to reach out. [to historically underrepresented groups] We use a number of different services I know that specialize in diverse recruitment, “he said.

