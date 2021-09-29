How to turn off location services on your iPhone





Many apps, such as Google Maps, require location data to function properly.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

You may have location services enabled when you first signed in to your new iPhone, and your phone has been tracking you ever since. And in most cases it may be absolutely fine, but what if you want more control over your position data? Thankfully, you can easily turn it off either for the entire phone or for a specific app. Method is as follows.

Want to get a new iPhone and find out more? Check out our 8 top tips.

Why turn off location services?

There are really several reasons. What is more obvious is simply to have more privacy. If you allow all the apps you’ve installed over the years to track your location, it’s a lot of services that always know exactly where you are. It’s a good idea to take a closer look at the data you share and determine if a particular app or service needs it. If not, it’s time to revoke that access.

Get the CNET Apple Report Newsletter

Receive the latest news and reviews about Apple products, iOS updates, and more. Delivered on Friday.

Another reason is battery life. Always sharing your location can waste your mobile phone resources. If you know you still have an hour to go home and you’re panicking with 3% battery power, even a small boost can help.

Privacy is a big reason to manage your location data.

Is it safe to turn off Andrew Hoyle / CNET Location Services?

Turning off location services won’t damage your phone, but you can limit its services and features. Apps such as Google Maps and Strava rely on location data to be able to view and track your location. Similarly, Uber can’t pinpoint where to pick you up. The camera works, but the location data is not saved in the photo, so you cannot see where the photo was taken on the map.

Also, Apple’s Find My service will be disabled, so if it’s safe to allow your partner or friend to see your location while you’re on the go, leave this service on.

However, if you lose your iPhone when location services are disabled and you try to track it using iCloud, if your phone is turned on and connected to wireless services, you can use lost mode to locate your iPhone. Information services are activated remotely.

A master switch that turns off all location services across the phone.

How to turn off Andrew Hoyle / CNET location services.

On the iPhone[設定]>[プライバシー]If you go to, you’ll see location services at the top. Tap.

At the top is a master switch that disables all location services across the phone. It’s like shutting down the main power breaker in your home-everything goes down. This is an option if you are extending battery life or want to avoid tracking.

However, further down is a list of all apps that can use location data. Tap each to give you the option to decide whether to allow access to your current location.

It takes time, but it is possible to manage how all smartphone apps use location data.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Tap the app name to see four options:

Never: It will not be able to track your location at all.

Next question: This allows you to give permission to use the data only once, but you need to ask if you want to use it again in the future.

While the app is in use: The app can only use location data while the app is open on the screen. If you close the app, you will not be able to track your location in the background.

Always: The app can use location data both when it’s in use and when it’s not running at all.

Do you want your app to keep track of your location, or not at all? The choice is up to you.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Which iPhone app needs access to my location?

It’s up to you whether your app can always track you, someday, or not at all. For me, the selective approach is best. Keep apps like Google Home tracking your location while your app connects to your smart home product. When you leave the house, the security camera will automatically turn on and the heating settings will change. But for almost everything else, such as Uber, Instagram, Booking.com, and even mobile phone cameras, we allow you to track your location only while the app is in use.

Remember that you can always go back and change the settings. Don’t worry if you revoke access to the app and later discover that you need it. Just go back to the settings and change the permissions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/how-to-turn-off-location-services-on-your-iphone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos