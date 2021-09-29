Google searches for the next step: the context is king





At today’s SearchOn event, Google introduced some new features. Taken together, these are the most powerful attempts to get people to do more than just type a few words in the search box. The company wants to start a virtuous cycle by leveraging the new Multitasking Integrated Model (MUM) machine learning technology in a small way. It provides a more detailed and contextual answer, and in return wants the user to ask for more detailed and contextual. -Abundant questions. The company hopes that the end result will be a richer and deeper search experience.

Google SVP Prabhakar Raghavan oversees search along with assistants, advertising and other products. He reiterated in an interview last Sunday that search was not a resolved issue. That may be true, but the problem he and his team are trying to solve has nothing to do with web wrangling, but to adding context to what they find there.

AI helps Google investigate the questions people are asking

As part of that, Google will flexibly launch the ability to use machine learning to recognize constellations of related topics and present them in an organized way. Future Google search redesigns will bring up a “What You Need to Know” box that takes you to various subtopics. Even if the entire video isn’t, if there is a section of the video related to a general topic, it will be sent there. Shopping results will begin to show inventory available at nearby stores, as well as different styles of clothing associated with your search.

On your side, Google offers, but perhaps the question is a better term for a new search method that goes beyond textboxes. We are actively promoting the image recognition software Google Lens to be introduced in more places. It is embedded in the Google app on iOS and the Chrome web browser on the desktop. Google also wants to use MUM to allow users to not only identify flowers and landmarks, but also use the lens directly to ask questions and shop.

I think the cycle will continue to escalate, says Raghavan. More technology leads to more user affordances, improves user expressiveness, and technically requires more of us.

Google Lens allows users to search using images and narrow down queries using text. Image: Google

These two aspects of the search equation are intended to begin the next phase of Google search. At this stage, direct organization and presentation of information makes machine learning algorithms more prominent in the process. In this regard, Google’s efforts will be greatly assisted by recent advances in AI language processing. Machine learning is much better at mapping relationships between words and topics, thanks to a system known as the Large Language Model (MUM is one of them). We hope that these skills that the company is leveraging not only to make its search more accurate, but also to make it more exploratory, will be more useful.

One of Google’s examples is useful. You may not first know what a bicycle part is called, but if something is broken, you need to understand it. Google Lens can visually identify the derailleur (the gear change part hanging near the rear wheel) and not only provide individual information, but also directly access that information and ask questions about its corrections. (In this case, the excellent Berm Peak Youtube channel).

Multimodal search requires entirely new input from the user

The move to get more users to open Google Lens more often is appealing to its own benefits, but the big picture (so to speak) is that Google is trying to collect more context about queries. is. More complex multi-modal searches that combine text and images require a completely different level of contextualization required by the provider, which can be very helpful in getting as much context as possible, says Raghavan. ..

It’s far from the so-called 10 blue links in search results provided by Google. I’ve been displaying information boxes, image results, and direct answers for a long time. Today’s announcement is another step, and the information Google provides is not only a ranking of relevant information, but also a distillation of what the machine understands by scraping the web.

As with shopping, distillation can increase page views on Google. Like lenses, that trend is important to keep an eye on: Google Search is increasingly pushing you to Google’s own products. However, there is a great danger here as well. The fact that Google is telling you more directly increases the burden it has always had: speaking with less prejudice.

In other words, it means a bias in two different ways. The first is technical. The machine learning model that Google wants to use to improve search has well-documented issues with racial and gender prejudices. They are trained by reading a wide range of the web and, as a result, tend to speak awkwardly. Trouble with Google’s AI ethics team was also well documented, and after publishing a treatise on this subject, two principal investigators were dismissed. As Google’s Vice President of Search Pandu Nayak told The Verges James Vincent in today’s MUM announcement article, Google knows that all language models are prejudiced, but people consume directly. The company believes that you can avoid issuing it to do.

A new feature called What You Need to Know helps users explore topics related to their search. Image: Google

That may be the case (and it may not be for clarity), but it avoids another consequential question and another type of bias. What is the point of view from what it speaks when Google begins to speak directly to you more of its own synthesis of information? As journalists, we often say that looking out of nowhere is an inadequate way to present our report. What is Google’s point of view? This is a problem the company has faced in the past and is sometimes known as one true answer. When Google tries to give people short and definitive answers using automated systems, it often spreads bad information.

Presented with that question, Raghavan answers by pointing out the complexity of modern language models. Almost all language models are embedded in higher dimensional space when you look at them. These spaces have certain parts that tend to be more reliable and certain parts that are less reliable. We can evaluate them mechanically very easily, he explains. According to Raghavan, the challenge is how to present some of its complexity to the user without overwhelming the user.

Can Google remain neutral if it provides answers directly to users?

But the real answer, at least for now, is for Google to avoid facing search engine perspective issues by avoiding domains that could be blamed, as Raghavan says. I think you’re doing what you can. , Excessive editing. Often, when talking to Google executives about these issues of prejudice and trust, they focus on the definitive parts of those higher dimensional spaces, such as authority.

For example, if someone searches for something that Google has identified as particularly harmful / confidential, you won’t see Google’s new What You Need to Know box, but Google will allow or ban certain carefully selected categories. It says it doesn’t, but does Google’s system need to trigger these types of features?

Google search, its inputs, outputs, algorithms, and language models are all unimaginably complex. When Google tells us that we can now understand the content of the video, it’s not surprising that there’s a computing chop to pull it off, but in reality, indexing such a huge corpus. Just doing it is a monumental task to dwarf the original mission to index the early web. (Google indexes only a subset of YouTube audio transcripts for recording, but MUM is intended to be used for visual indexing and other video platforms in the future. ).

Talking to computer scientists often causes traveling salesman problems. This is a well-known conundrum trying to calculate the shortest route between a certain number of cities, but it is also a rich metaphor for thinking about how computers do tricks.

If you gave me all the machines in the world, I could solve a pretty big instance, says Raghavan. But when it comes to searching, he says, adding more computers won’t solve it, and probably won’t. Instead, Google needs to come up with new approaches, such as MUM, that make better use of the resources that Google can realistically create. Even if you give me all the machines that were there, I’m still bound by human curiosity and perception.

Google’s new way of understanding information is impressive, but the challenge is how to process and present the information. The interesting thing about the traveling salesman problem is that no one seems to stop and ask what the incident is exactly. What does he show to all his customers on a door-to-door visit?

