Google uses AI to allow users to explore the topic they are searching for.





Can I get medicine for someone at the pharmacy?

Google’s vice president of search, Pandu Nayak, says the question is simple enough for humans to understand, but it represents the cutting edge of machine understanding. You and I can see that the questioner is asking if he can fill out another person’s subscription, Nayak tells The Verge. But until recently, entering this question into Google took me to a website that explained how to fill out a prescription. He says he missed the subtleties that prescriptions are for someone else.

MUM is Google’s largest and brightest AI language model

According to Nayak, the key to getting the right answer is AI. This is what Google is using today to improve search results. The prescription query was resolved in 2019 when Google integrated a machine learning model called BERT into search. As part of a new generation of AI language systems known as the large language model (most notably OpenAIs GPT-3), BERT was able to correctly parse the nuances of prescription queries and return correct results. Now, in 2021, Google is further updating its search tools with another abbreviation AI system, MUM, which is the successor to BERT.

First revealed at Google I / O in May, Nayak says MUM is at least 1,000 times larger than BERT. It has the same number of digits as GPT-3 with 175 billion parameters. (Parameters are a measure of model size and complexity.) MUM is also multimodal, processing visual data as well as text. Also, being trained in 75 languages, the system can be generalized from high-data-rich languages ​​such as English to low-data-data languages ​​such as Hindi. This will help ensure that the upgrades we offer reach many of Google’s markets.

A new feature named Things to know that will be rolled out in the coming months will use AI to allow users to explore topics related to search. Image: Google

Nayak proudly talks about MUM as the latest AI wonder trained in Google’s lab. But the company is also cautious. Large language models are controversial for several reasons. They tend to lie, for example writing fiction as happy as the facts. And they have been shown over and over again to code for racial and gender prejudices. This is an issue that Google’s own researchers have emphasized and shot down to do so. In particular, Google has fired two top ethics researchers, Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell, after co-authoring a treatise highlighting the very issue of this technology.

For these reasons, the changes to Google-initiated search are probably relatively restrained. The company has introduced three new features in the coming months, some of which utilize MUM, each attached to search engine key feature ranking web results. But Nayak says Google’s ambition to use AI to improve its products is just the tip of the iceberg. For me, this is just the beginning, he says.

What you need to know is automatically generated based on the user’s search

But first, the feature. Number one is called what you need to know and acts as an advanced snippet feature to get answers to predicted questions based on your search. For example, when you enter acrylic paint, all you need to know is that it will automatically generate a new query, such as how to use household items with acrylic paint. Nayak says there are certain sensitive queries (such as bomb making) that don’t trigger this response, but most topics are covered automatically. It will be rolled out in the coming months.

The second new feature suggests further searches that may help users broaden and refine their queries. Therefore, by searching for acrylic paintings above, Google may suggest focusing on acrylic painting techniques or expanding them to look like different styles of painting. As Nayak says, Google wants to use AI capabilities to recognize the space of internal potential. [a] Create topics to allow users to explore variations of their search. This feature does not use MUM, but will be available soon.

The third new feature is easier and is based on video transcription. When users are searching for video content, Google uses MUM to suggest new searches based on what they hear in the video. Nayak shows an example of watching a video about macaroni penguins and Google and suggesting a new search for the macaroni penguin life story. Again, it’s about suggesting new areas of user search. This feature will be released in English on September 29th in the United States.

In addition to these AI-based changes, Google has also extended this feature in search. This will provide new information about the source of the results. In addition, we will bring AI smart using MUM to Google Lens, which is a visual search technology.

Google uses MUM to refine and expand your search to give users new options for exploring related topics. Image: Google

The change to search is arguably the main focus, but it’s also interesting that Google hasn’t launched it. When demonstrating MUM on I / O earlier this year, we demonstrated the ambitious ability for users to literally talk and ask questions about search subjects like the dwarf planet Pluto. In addition, there were many questions from users, such as wanting to hike Mt. Fuji in the fall, just like hiking Mt. Adams. What should i change? Before navigating to related snippets or web pages.

This kind of search, which is deeply rooted in the capabilities of large language models, seems too free for Google to publish to the public. Perhaps the reason for this is that the language model can easily say the wrong thing. That’s when those bias issues are involved. For example, if GPT-3 is asked to complete a sentence boldly and boldly like a Muslim, it will end the sentence with the word terrorism in almost a quarter of the time. These arent issues are easy to navigate.

Even if the model was biased, people didn’t put it out for direct consumption

When asked about these difficulties, Nayak reconstructs the problem. He clearly states that the language model suffers from prejudice, but this is not necessarily a challenge for Google. Even if the model was biased, he said he didn’t put it out for direct consumption by people. The product was on sale. And what matters is whether the product is servicing the user. Do they surface what they don’t want?

However, the company cannot completely eliminate these problems even in the finished product. The Google Photos app has infamously tagged a black man as a gorilla in a famous incident. Racial and gender-based discrimination that exists in language AI is often much more subtle and difficult to detect.

There is also the question of what the move to AI-generated answers means for the wider future of Google search. In a speculative treatise published earlier this year, Google researchers considered the issue of completely replacing search with a large language model and highlighted many of the difficulties of this approach. (Nayak conclusively shows that this is not a serious outlook for the company. It’s definitely not a plan.)

There is also a consistent complaint that Google continues to occupy space in search results with its products, avoiding searches such as Google Shopping and Google Maps. The features you need to know about using the new MUM certainly seem to be part of this trend. It may fillet the most useful search results from a web page, prevent users from clicking through, and retain the creator of that data.

Nayaks’ response to this is that Google must deliver more traffic to the web each year to create a user-friendly experience before it can send traffic to the web in the future. That is not a completely convincing answer. Google may deliver more traffic each year, but how much of that is a feature to increase web usage? And even if Google disappears from search, can other search engines afford to send traffic to people?

In any case, it’s clear that the company puts its understanding of the AI ​​language at the heart of Google’s core search tools. There are many open questions about the challenges of integrating this technology, but for now, Google is happy to continue looking for its own answer.

