Russia threatens to block YouTube after Germany’s RT channel shuts down | YouTube





Russia threatened to block YouTube and take other retaliation measures on Wednesday after the US video sharing platform blocked the German channel on state broadcaster RT.

Moscow has recently increased pressure on foreign tech giants as it seeks to better control the content available online to domestic viewers.

At the same time, we started a series of efforts to expand our influence overseas. In particular, RT, formerly known as Russia Today, operates broadcasters and websites in multiple languages.

YouTube told German media on Tuesday that it warned RT that it had violated the coronavirus disinformation guidelines and closed two channels for violating its user agreement.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused YouTube of an unprecedented media attack that said Berlin’s denial allegations were likely backed by German authorities.

The Russian ministry said the adoption of retaliation against the German media seems appropriate as well as necessary.

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman Steffen Seibert said the German government had nothing to do with the YouTube move and warned Moscow about the possibility of retaliation against the German media in Russia.

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has accused him of censoring the company, threatening to restrict access to YouTube in Russia.

Roskomnadzor said he sent a letter to YouTube owner Google requesting that all restrictions be lifted from the two channels RTDE and DerFehlendePart as soon as possible.

Regulators said YouTube could be warned, and if such warnings were ignored, the law provided for measures to restrict access completely or partially.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later accused YouTube of censorship, saying that Russian law was severely violated.

The tolerance for such violations must be zero, he said.

On Tuesday, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Twitter that Germany had declared a media war against Russia.

She urged Moscow to ban Deutsche Welle and other German media from operating in the country without delay.

The Kremlin has repeatedly accused foreign social media of interfering with Russian politics, including hosting content in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Prior to this month’s parliamentary elections, Roskomnadzor blocked dozens of websites linked to Navalny, whose organization was banned in Russia under radical law.

The court punished non-compliant platforms such as Twitter, Google, and Facebook with a series of fines and began slowing down Twitter services in March.

On Wednesday, the Moscow District Court fined Google two more times for a total of 6.5 million rubles ($ 89,000) for failing to remove the banned content.

Google has already been fined several times for similar fees. He was also punished for violating a controversial law passed in 2014 that requires the personal data of Russian users to be kept domestically.

Launched as Russia Today in 2005, the state-owned RT is expanding on broadcasters and websites in languages ​​such as English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

It is controversial in many countries, including the United States, which requires registration as a foreign agent, and the United Kingdom, where authorities have threatened to revoke their broadcast licenses.

This channel is banned in several countries, including the former Soviet Republic of Lithuania and Latvia.

RT offers video online in German, but so far it has not been possible to obtain a license to broadcast in Germany using terrestrial or satellite signals.

Last month, Luxembourg refused to license RT to broadcast German channels from the country because its business was primarily based in Germany.

