Amazon needs to be carefully invented

Amazon has achieved amazing seven years since it introduced its first home speaker with the Alexa Voice Assistant. The company changed their habits by persuading millions of people to keep their Amazon computers (or two or ten) at home.

I’m afraid and a little exhausted by the constant pace of Amazon’s new inventions. On Tuesday, the company unveiled a $ 1,000 Alexa wheel, multiple home security cameras, a thermostat to learn temperature settings, and a gadget for kids to play interactive games in video conferences.

It’s best to think of most of these new Amazon stuff as public experiments. Amazon is the stupidest inventor of the Americas. Ron Popeel and Alexa without filters. Amazon seems to make every doodad it can dream of and see what people are doing with it.

Some products probably didn’t buy an Alexa-powered ring, but some do. And Amazon takes inspiration from what people do with their devices and internet add-ons and tweaks them further. We are a co-inventor with Amazon.

As long as people know that it’s a human guinea pig with a half-baked product from time to time, Amazon is certainly why? !! Style is a refreshing way to create something new. It’s the opposite of Apples Extremely Serious’s approach of releasing a small number of very sophisticated products after years of secret tinkering.

The downside of Amazon’s constant spirit of invention is that it is less likely to slow down and ask. Are you sure this is a good idea? Why? What is this for? Is this what the average person wants? If so, do we know the best way to give them it?

Amazon’s biggest idea on Tuesday was anxiety. In addition to a roving Alexa robot called Astro, new security cameras, home monitoring, and elderly care helplines play the worst fear of something terrible happening to our homes and loved ones. I did. (Amazon executive Dave Limp, who oversees the company’s devices, tells me that he has three teenagers and one of Astro’s inspirations is a security camera trained in his home liquor rack. Told.)

Fear is a powerful emotion. I buy anything to protect what I care about. But I’m also worried that the vision of one of the great innovators in the Americas includes building virtual sentries inside and outside the home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Does it buy peace of mind or amplifies our fears? What kind of world does it create? And does the more complex Doodad really better protect our home and our loved ones?

You don’t have to imagine a mental fallout to invent first, just see what happens. I already lived with it.

When engineers can’t imagine how people will react to what they create, we sometimes get social networks that empower authoritarians and encourage the most polarized ideas. increase. Ride services are available with the vision of reducing traffic and increasing traffic instead. We sometimes get sleep-improving techniques that make people sleep worse. It’s dangerous because we put digital information in so many hands.

I often message my colleagues a version of this question. It is usually displayed in all capital letters. Is this a good idea?

This is about projects that provide internet services from satellites, experiments in technology-equipped department stores and grocery stores, self-driving cars, and drone and electric helicopter deliveries that tech inventors imagine flying over the neighborhood. Asked. Just because a company can do something doesn’t mean it should.

I don’t want to think too much about paralyzing people to imagine new wonders. Amazon Sure, why? !! The product approach can be vibrant, especially for relatively low-risk ones such as e-readers and children’s storytime gizmos.

But we’ve seen the consequences of not carefully considering whether a company is worth doing something or how its vision goes wrong. I want the inventor to invent. Also, I would like you to be careful in doing so.

