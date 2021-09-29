Twitch adds phone-verified chat and extends email authentication settings when users are faced with “Hay Trade” – TechCrunch





Twitch today announced that it will add new channel-level security features to help reduce harassment on the platform. Authors and moderators can now enable confirmed chats, and chatters need to validate phone calls and emails before sending a message. You can toggle these settings to enable confirmed chat for all accounts, first-time chats, accounts under a certain account age, or accounts that haven’t followed the streamer for the selected time. These settings are off by default until the channel opts in. There are also settings that allow VIPs, subscribers, and moderators to bypass validation. Unlike two-factor authentication, users only need to review a phone or email once before it is considered verified on all channels.

Twitch users can link up to five accounts to the same phone number, but if one is banned from the channel, all accounts identified by that phone number or email address will also be banned. The intent is to prevent people from creating multiple hate accounts with a single phone number or email. So the streamer only needs to block someone once, not five times. At the site-wide level, when a phone-verified account is suspended, the linked account is also suspended. It’s possible to simply use a different phone number, like a Google Voice account, but this makes it even more difficult for a malicious person.

Underrated creators, especially black or LGTBQ + creators, are facing increased tensions in the Twitch community as they face targeted harassment through Twitch’s RAID system. When a streamer goes offline, it can send fans to check channels in a “raid” and surprise another streamer. This feature is designed to help established streamers support up-and-coming users. However, over the past few months, malicious actors have used RAID capabilities to send creator-targeted harassment bots in the stream.

In May, Twitch released 350 new channel tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, and abilities. Users sought to find more representative creators. However, some people used tags as weapons to target left-behind streamers, and Twitch didn’t have enough comprehensive tools to curb this harassment. Some creators have developed their own safety tools, such as a “panic button” that launches a series of chat commands. These streamers prompted Twitch to take action using the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter. Later this month, streamers such as LuciaEverblack and ShinyPenand RekItRaven (who started tagging) launched #ADayOffTwitch, the site’s one-day boycott.

There was a request for the #ADayOffTwitch action. Participating streamers want the ability to control incoming raids, implement age limits, email sign-up limits on Twitch, and share a time frame with comprehensive anti-harassment tools. I asked you to. Shortly thereafter, the platform filed a proceeding against two users linked to the thousands of bot accounts used in the hatred raid.

Today’s announcement will help address one of these demands, but in an email to TechCrunch, Twitch developed and tested a phone-verified chat long before hatred attacks became frequent. , Said it has improved. Nonetheless, community feedback from UserVoice and its ambassador Discord also helped inspire these additions, and Twitch said in a blog post that it will soon roll out other channel-level ban evasion tools. He also mentioned that streamers already have the option of accepting only attacks from friends, teammates, and channels being followed. This service does not publish a timeline for deploying safety features. Perhaps it can provide more information to the malicious person about what Twitch is planning and how to avoid it.

Authors can access these new settings by navigating to Moderate Dashboard Settings. Moderators can do this through Chat’s “Manage Moderate Settings”.

