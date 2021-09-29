Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (for Nintendo Switch) Review





Like many of Sega’s “Not Sonic the Hedgehog” game series, Super Monkey Ball is a unique experience that captivates as many people as being marginalized. The Puzzle Action franchise has enough followers to receive about 20 games on more than 12 platforms, including the HD remake of the Nintendo Wii game (Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD) released on Nintendo Switch just two years ago. Won.

Straight remakes aren’t as impressive as putting together a new and engaging package, but that’s what Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania does. This latest Super Monkey Ball game has collected hundreds of stages from the first three main titles. This is the Banana Blitz HD triple number. In addition, Banana Mania puts in some additional party games and some classic Sega characters to play in the right way. It’s an entertaining and versatile experience that’s worth the modest price of $ 39.99.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. I tested the Nintendo Switch version.

Slow down your roll

The concept of Super Monkey Ball is seemingly simple. Roll the monkey into the ball throughout the course by tilting the world around it to reach the goal. You can collect bananas along the way to increase your points, but in the end you just need to move from point A to point B across various obstacles.

Controls aren’t as complicated as they are. Use the analog stick on the left to tilt the level and the analog stick on the right to move the camera. If your platform supports it, you can also use the motion control (switch, PS5) to tilt the level, but it is off by default. Its control scheme requires an incredibly stable hand to provide the same precision as a stick. that’s it.

However, do not confuse conceptual simplicity with design simplicity. The course quickly becomes complex, with a surprisingly wide variety of contours, shapes and active obstacles that make it very difficult to reach your goals. The layout of the course is very different, showing incredible creativity such as slopes, ramps, curves and incredibly narrow roads of all shapes. There are also elements to add moving platforms, moving blocks, switches that can activate these moving elements, change speed and direction, warps that move to different parts of the level, off-course mines, and other challenges. .. These are combined into over 300 different courses drawn from Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. None of the tracks feel the same.

Creativity is accompanied by brutality, and the difficulty of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania rises as rapidly as any other halfpipe. The first step is a simple green square that tilts forward to guide the monkey to the goal. After dozens of levels, I rolled through a moving maze, carefully swooped from a high platform, ping-pong into a wall-mounted goal, and timed the move to pass through a crack in the floor. .. I used the inertia of the piston to launch me into the tower. It’s on many narrow, sloping roads where I had to adjust speed and direction precisely to roll over. Each of these courses should be completed within 1 minute.

If you go off course, you will have to start over. You can retry as many times as you like and the level will load immediately, but it will not reduce the frustration you feel when you fall off the stage 10 times within a few inches of the goal. Fortunately, you’ll have access to helper mode, which doubles the time it takes to complete the stage, with a glowing arrow pointing to the best route you can take, and holding down the R button to slow down the game. A level that allows you to overcome particular difficulties. You can use this mode to clear the stage, but the clear time is not recorded as if you completed the stage without assistance.

Even with slow motion enabled, some difficult courses are nearly impossible to complete. From time to time, games require superhuman timing and precision. At some later stage, I felt like I was asked for input, so I’m not sure if I can physically input it. This is a game where you hit a brick wall of progress when your hand shakes even a little or you are not good at moving your thumb finely.

Many modes and maps

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania has many game modes, mainly divided into “Main Games” section and “Party Games” section. In the main game you can find all modes with classic Super Monkey Ball action. Party games are 12 amazingly diverse alternative game modes based on a variety of fun activities with multiplayer action options.

In the main game, Story Mode offers Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania the closest experience to a single player campaign. It features dozens of courses from three separate Super Monkey Ball games arranged in ten sets. They also have different visual and mechanical themes. The story part of the story mode is nothing more than a textless, almost immobile vignette of the various characters in the series, such as the mascot Aye-aye and the villain Dr. Bad Boon, who bother each other with various antiques. These scenes vaguely set the stage for each set of courses, but it’s very generous to call them close to the story.

You can also play Super Monkey Ball and Super Monkey Ball 2 Challenge Modes. In this mode, you’ll see playlists of different courses for the selected game. Each challenge mode has 5 different playlists that are significantly more difficult. Please note that you cannot go back from the playlist and resume from where you left off. These are marathon modes, but you can pause or put the switch to sleep if you need a break. You can also play the individual levels available in the practice mode of these games (story mode also shares this option).

If that’s not enough, there are also five special modes where you can choose your own tailored course. In reverse mode you have to move the stage in the opposite direction, and in dark banana mode you have to avoid instead of collecting bananas. In Golden Banana mode you need to collect all the bananas in the course. In the original stage mode and DX mode, Super Monkey Ball and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe respectively.

Party time

It has a lot of burning obstacle courses, but Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania isn’t the only one. Party games are a collection of 12 additional game modes that you can play yourself or with up to 3 players. These cover a wide range of activities, most of which replace normal ball rolling with a variety of controls and actions.

Monkey racing is the closest to the original game mode, allowing you to roll tracks, compete with other monkeys on the ball and gain an edge with items like Mario Kart. There are also monkey targets, which are activities like Pilotwings. Jump off the ramp and try to slip into the platform. Monkey billiards. Use monkeys as cue balls in pool games. Monkey bowling where your monkey is a bowling ball. Monkey Golf with your monkey (you get the idea now); Monkey Shot, Rail Shooter. And six more.

Each party game has many settings, often multiple courses. There are 11 tracks in Monkey Race. At Monkey Billiards, you can choose from American nine-ball, Japanese nine-ball, eight-ball, or even play single-player tournaments. Monkey Golf has a standard golf mode and a mini golf mode. and so on. In addition to over 300 Super Monkey Ball style courses, there is plenty of versatility and reproducibility here.

Playing the game, collecting bananas, and achieving in-game achievements will increase the total number of banana points available in the points store. The Point Store is packed with aesthetic changes you can make to your monkeys, including dozens of costume pieces, the entire skin of each monkey, and different ball colors and patterns. You can also unlock and play characters that are completely different from the main game mode, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Jet Set Radio Beats, and Yakuza Kazuma Kiryu (all of which have their own pick-up items. Replace the bananas scattered on the course with rings, spray cans, energy drinks). You can also unlock the special modes mentioned above and the visual filters available during play at the Point Shop.

Banana mania performance

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is basically an updated remix of the three games released between 2001 and 2005, so you can’t expect to be amazed by its graphics. It looks as good as you would expect to see an HD remake of a GameCube era game, and that’s not a bad thing. After all, there aren’t many details that can be packed to roll a ball or a relatively simple object.

I’ve tested the game on the Nintendo Switch, but the Steam version has some very conservative recommendations, such as the Intel Core i3-540 CPU and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 GPU. However, even if you play on these low-power machines, you may not see much detail on your PS5 or Xbox Series X version. The performance of the Nintendo Switch is generally strong, but it doesn’t seem to reach the coveted 60 frames per second. The game seemed to run at a stable and smooth 30fps, with no breaks or hiccups.

Super Monkey Ball Greatest Hits

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is a large and best collection of the first few games in the Super Monkey Ball series. Rather than presenting each game individually in a collection, pack hundreds of courses of Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe into a single campaign with several additional modes, 12 Add fun and sometimes deep party games. The concept of the series is basically a mastered taste, but if you like the idea of ​​rolling obstacle courses to test accuracy and patience, this is a game for you.

Advantages of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (for Nintendo Switch)

A ridiculous number of courses

New party game

Diverse and rewarding level of design

Cosmetic options include classic Sega characters

See more bottom line

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania combines 300 stages of Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe into a single large package of fun and sometimes sadistic ball rolling action.

