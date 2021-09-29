Elon Musk looks down on Jeff Bezos’s proceedings against NASA’s lunar module





SpaceX founder Elon Musk isn’t impressed by rival Jeff Bezos’ legitimate approach to moonshots.

SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin have been involved in a dispute for several months over the coveted NASA contract to develop the first lander to place astronauts on the moon since 1972. In April, NASA decided to fund only SpaceX’s work on such systems. It is called the Human Landing System (HLS). Blue Origin disputed the decision. The company filed a proceeding when the first appeal failed. The case is currently under review until the end of October, and NASA and SpaceX will not be able to work on the project until it is decided.

Musk was asked about the situation at Vox Media’s annual code meeting on Tuesday (September 28th). “You can’t sue the way to the moon,” Musk said. “No matter how good your lawyer is.”

From an interview with @elonmusk on @ karaswisher's #CodeCon, Musk shares his feelings about Jeff Bezos and the Blue Origin rocket, who have recently challenged SpaceX's NASA deal

“I think he should focus more on getting going than proceedings,” Musk said.

The comment mentions Bezos’ ballistic flight on July 20, when Bezos and his three companions experienced minutes of microgravity on a Blue Origin New Shepard space travel capsule.

New Shepard is currently Blue Origin’s only operational vehicle, but the company is also working on a small lunar module for orbital launch systems and science and technology payloads, and in addition to astronaut landers, NASA’s interest. I’m having a lot of trouble pulling.

In contrast, SpaceX is currently making regular human flights to orbit with Falcon 9 rockets and crew dragon capsules. Meanwhile, the company is testing a prototype of Starship’s heavy-launch system that it has proposed to adapt to NASA’s lunar landing needs.

This controversy represents yet another potential delay in NASA’s Artemis program, which was theoretically designed to land humans on the Moon in late 2024.

However, other components of the mission also face challenges. NASA’s heavy space launch system rocket has not yet flown, and there are reports that the new moonwalking suit that NASA needs for its mission will not be in time.



