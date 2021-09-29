Apple has fixed unlocking with the clock feature in iOS 15.1 Public Beta 2





iOS15 Public Beta 2

Anthony Cults

iOS 15 was released a few weeks ago. There’s a lot to do with the new version, but it’s definitely an “incremental”, not a “revolutionary” evolution of iOS.

It also broke one of the best features of iOS 14.

Thankfully, this is about to change with the release of iOS 15.1 Public Beta 2. This re-enables the broken Unlock with Watch feature with watchOS 8.1 Public Beta 1 (released today). During a pandemic.

what’s new?

This week’s beta is to fix the unlock feature on the watch. This doesn’t mean there’s nothing new in iOS 15.1 … nothing new this week. Here is a brief summary:

SharePlay-A feature derived from the original beta that was a hot topic in Apple’s keynote. This feature allows you to share your media with everyone during a FaceTime call. Lossless Audio-If you’re looking for a hi-fi sound on your iDevice, this feature does exactly that (if you’re using an AirPods Pro or Max). Virtual Vaccination Cards-If you’re lucky enough to live in a state that offers digital medical records, you can add your vaccination card to your Apple Wallet. What’s broken?

Matter device issues still plague the Home app. In addition, according to the official release notes, some new bugs sneaked into Public Beta 2.

The App Store may not register that a transaction has been completed. If you are using voice over, you may not be able to activate the alarm in the Clock app.

If you find anything else, use the Feedback app to send Apple all the weirdness you found during the test. There is no guarantee that everything will work as expected during the beta period, especially for third-party apps.

What has been fixed?

There is a fix for the new iPad mini! Sadly, it’s not a jelly scroll (Apple says it won’t fix it as normal behavior). Instead, Safari on the latest generation iPad mini now requires a mobile site by default to improve screen visibility. You can dig into the Safari app settings to turn it off and request a desktop site instead.

What’s next?

Apple was good at releasing the hardware profile for the new iPhone, which went on sale last week. To be honest, it’s now easy to switch between new hardware from generation to generation. This is what I have come to appreciate. Does anyone remember that when you get a new iPhone, you have to manually reinstall everything? You can lose more than half a day just by returning to normal.

Oh, old man aside, the iOS 15.1 public beta seems to be on track to put together the most annoying bugs of the first iOS 15 launch and regain the keynote functionality we lacked. You wouldn’t be surprised if this beta cycle ends by early October.

In particular, if you’re suffering from a watch unlock bug, go ahead and register your iPhone (see steps in the section below) and do the same for your Apple Watch. With this release, you can quickly unlock your iPhone and make an invisible face.

How do I sign up?

Go to the Apple Beta Program site for the device you want to register, sign in with your registered Apple ID (or create a beta account if you don’t already have one), and follow the steps. It’s as easy as that. !! !! Download the beta profile to your iPhone or iPad, reboot, check for software updates, and you’re ready to test.

This is beta software, Apple[同意する]Scrolling along the way to the button makes it very clear that you can do anything, such as device bricks or data corruption. The My Public Beta Installation Guide contains all the housekeeping steps you need to perform before installing the beta version.

