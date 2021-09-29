Angry fans review the impact of Bomb Genshin on anniversary rewards





Illustration: miHoYo

We are celebrating the first anniversary of Genshin Impact, but not all players consider it a reason for their celebration. For those familiar with the social media gaming community, or following some of its biggest streamers, it was impossible to escape player complaints about anniversary rewards. After the first review of bombing the Genshin Impact on the Google Play store in retaliation for what miHoYos saw as a stingy reward, some players began complaining about the game in the reviews section of other mobile games. Most of those games aren’t even made by miHoYo, the company behind Genshin Impact.

On September 20th, miHoYo announced the benefits of the 1st anniversary of Genshin Impact. However, most of them were trapped behind raffles and contests, frustrating players. Anger was exacerbated when the Anniversary Web Event gave players only a small amount of premium currency. This is about a quarter of the cost of a single gacharol. For almost a week, it was impossible to access the Genshin Impact or miHoYo Twitter tags without seeing a few complaints about the anniversary offer.

Players were even more furious when miHoYo began removing threads complaining about anniversaries from the official forums, limiting threads on the official Reddit sub-forum and banning players from official Discord. Players responded with a review bombing Genshin Impact on the Google Play Store. At the time of writing this, the game had dropped from 4.5 to 2.8. But retaliation did not stop there. Fans of other free games weren’t impressed when they found Genshin players complaining about anniversary rewards in the unrelated game review section. There were no specific requirements for any of these complaints.

So far, Kotaku has been affected by games such as Honkai Impact, Arknights, Tears of Themis, Clash of Clans, Cookie Run Kingdom, Fate / Grand Order, Epic Seven, Punishing Gray Raven, Dragalia Lost, League of Legends: Wild. We have independently confirmed that is included. lift. Not all ratings were negative, as some users left high ratings when complaining about Genshin in their reviews. It’s confusing why Genshin players feel they’ve never heard of them, as their frustration has taken over all the tags related to the anniversary. Honkai Impact and Tears of Themis were hit hardest because these games were also developed by miHoYo.

The Genshin Community is beginning to gain a reputation for harassing parties unrelated to their dissatisfaction. Just two days ago, the English voice actor of Genshin Character Kokomi tweeted that it was unacceptable to harass the voice actor due to a Game Studio decision. This is related to Cocomi’s Chinese voice actor being forced to cancel the live stream due to the harassment he received about Cocomi’s boring gameplay.

G / O media may receive fees

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but I’ve heard the entire English gacha community complaining about your anniversary rewards. understood. Now stop using miHoYo to drag random parties into your personal beef.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/ticked-off-genshin-impact-players-go-on-review-bomb-spr-1847768506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos