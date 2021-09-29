Google Maps make it easier to see wildfires and tree coverings





Google Maps has new features that make it easier for users to see wildfires, canopies, and places without a formal address. All of them, according to the company, are aimed at helping the community become safer, more sustainable and discoverable.

Google today announced that a new wildfire layer on the map will be rolled out globally this week. It represents the most major fires and evacuation prompts in the world. Red spots and pins on the layer indicate where and how far the blaze is. By tapping a single wildfire, users can see more information, such as how many acres burned, what percentage of the fire was contained, and links to emergency resources in the area.

The map is updated about every hour. It uses data collected by satellites and is processed by Google’s geospatial analysis platform, Earth Engine.

It is based on features that Google piloted in California in 2019 and expanded to other parts of the United States in 2020. The test allowed Americans to see changes in the boundaries of nearby wildfires in near real time, but users couldn’t see them. Multiple fires at once. It was limited because multiple flames could occur simultaneously in the same area during the longer and more intensely growing fire season in the western United States as a result of climate change.

Google plans to roll out a new wildfire layer on the map. GIF: Google

Users in the United States will not only be able to get a bird’s-eye view of a large fire nearby. You can also see a small fire on the map, a feature not yet available in other parts of the world. According to Google, that feature may be available in the coming months in Australia and several other places.

However, there is one limitation that Google has not yet defeated the wildfire layer. It can only be updated if the user is connected to the internet. This causes problems when wildfires rob power lines and cell towers.

The other two updates announced by Google are primarily aimed at providing better planning and mapping tools to local governments. Google launched the Tree Canopy Lab in Los Angeles last year to help Los Angeles identify where it needs more trees. Bringing more green to these areas is one way to prevent heat-related illness and death in the most vulnerable areas during a heat wave. Temperatures can actually vary from neighborhood to neighborhood based on the amount of greenery. This trend is exacerbated by the history of racial discrimination in the United States.

According to Google, Tree Canopy will be available in more than 100 cities in 2022, including Guadalajara, London, Sydney and Toronto. Graph the density of tree coverings using images taken by plane for Google Maps.

Google’s new Address Maker app makes it easy for users to graph routes to locations without a formal address. GIF: Google

Using Google Maps has always been more difficult for people who live in places without a formal address. This made it difficult for ambulance and other packages and emergency services to reach many people living in rural and developing countries. So Google today released a new app called Address Maker to help governments and NGOs create their own maps to fill in the blanks.

Address Maker is an extension of Google’s existing Plus Code, which allows you to share your location using a 6-digit code instead of an address. (There is also a plus code for locations with traditional addresses. For example, the plus code for Google headquarters is CWC8 + R9 Mountain View, CA.)

The plus code for places without an address will appear on Google Maps, but you may not see the route to get there. Address Maker aims to make it faster and easier for officials and local advocates to assign plus codes to locations and graph previously unmapped roads throughout the community. It uses an open source algorithm and the plus code can be accessed offline.

