Netflix Acquires First Video Game Studio

Netflix is ​​reportedly pursuing a bizarre plan to expand into the video game space with the acquisition of Night School Studio, an indie game developer commemorating the first acquisition of this type for streaming platforms.

The Night School Studio roster includes a number of hit games such as 2019s Afterparty in Hell’s College Town and, according to the studio’s website, 2016s Oxenfree, a supernatural thriller about a group of friends unknowingly. There is. Open a ghostly rift. (Does it sound familiar?) In fact, the relationship between the night school studio and the hit Netflix original Stranger Things goes beyond superficial: the studio suddenly forced the project in 2018 with an unexpected layoff. Shutdown was working on a hybrid puzzle game based on the series.

In a statement, Netflix Vice President of Game Development Mike Verdu said the initial game offering for the platform was completely free with no ads or in-app purchase options, and play with all kinds of gamers and all levels.

The acquisition will be announced the day after Netflix announced that its initial library of mobile games, which debuted for Android users in Poland in August, will also be available to Spanish and Italian subscribers for free. You don’t need to buy to play the game, but strangely, you need an external download. Potential users who find the game within the Netflix mobile app will be redirected to the Google Play store to install the game on their device.

Netflix is ​​an initiative aimed at accumulating even larger slices of media pies that were previously mainstream in streaming content such as television shows and movies, establishing itself as a future player in the gaming space. I’ve been showing that for months. ..

In a statement on the Night School website, Sean Krankel, who founded a small studio in 2014, praised the Netflix team for taking great care to protect the studio’s culture and creative vision.

Netflix provides movie, television, and now game makers with an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver great entertainment to millions of people, Crankel said. Our quest for Netflix’s track record of supporting story gameplay and diverse storytellers was a very natural combination.

