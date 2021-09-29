Sony fills headphone line with new $ 100 earphones and upgraded over-ear WH-XB910N





Sony C500 earphones are also available in white, green and orange.

David Carnoy / CNET

Sony’s excellent over-ear WH-1000XM4 and WF-1000XM4 earphones are their flagship noise-cancelling headphones and, of course, have received most of the attention. However, the company makes other more affordable headphones, including two new models of C500 earphones ($ 100, 89) and WH-XB910N ($ 250, 179) over-ear noise canceling headphones.

Sony C500 True Wireless Earphones: $ 100

The C500 is Sony’s new entry-level earphones that replace the WF-XB700 Extra Bass. The WF-XB700ExtraBass started at $ 130 and is now priced at around $ 55, and in some cases less. The design of the C500 is more similar to the WF-1000XM4 than the WF-XB700, but the C500 is not a noise canceling model. It’s pretty basic when it comes to earphones, it doesn’t have an ear detection sensor or transparency mode. However, the buds are compact, lightweight, fit comfortably, and sound good for entry-level models. There are four colors: black, white, green and orange.

These earphones reduce background noise during voice calls, but each earphone has only one microphone. Many earphones have two or more microphones that help handle ambient noise and capture your voice.

In some respects, these are similar to Jabra’s new $ 80 Elite 3 earphones, offering exceptional sound quality for less than $ 100. I don’t like the shape of Sony eartips and used a pair of large Sennheiser tips for a tight seal (these use Sony’s old eartips, but the new WF-1000XM4 is better I redesigned the tip that doesn’t fit my ears are perfect). Sealing is very important for optimal sound quality and maximum bass performance.

The C500 doesn’t have the rich, sophisticated (and dynamic) sound of the WF-1000XM4, but it has enough bass, as Sony states it benefits from digital sound enhancement engine technology. It has decent clarity. Frequency sound to create a more authentic listening experience. The same digital processing technology can be found on the 1000XM4 model.

They are a little warm and tilted (treble is not harsh) and I like so you can have a longer listening session without experiencing listening fatigue. They interface with the Sony Headphones Connect app so you can get firmware updates.

I like them having physical controls (not touches) and found it easy to advance the track with a double tap on the right bud. You can adjust the volume by double-tapping the left earphone (turning up the volume) or holding down the button (turning down the volume).

The earphones are rated IPX4, so they are drip-proof and offer up to 10 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels on a single charge. It has an impressive battery life. Charging cases that use USB-C will also incur additional charges.

The C500 doesn’t look and feel cheap, but it doesn’t feel like premium earphones like the WF-XB700, and there’s room for discounts. We expect the retail price to be close to $ 70 for the holiday season.

Sony WH-XB910N Over-ear Headphones: $ 250

The improved Sony WH-XB910N comes with a hard carrying case with some changes to the headband design.

David Carnoy / CNET

The WH-XB910N is a step-down model of the WH-1000XM4. This is an extra bass model (the C500 isn’t), so bass is predominant. I liked the previous version of the XB900N and it was a decent deal when it went on sale for $ 150 (now at that price). The updated version looks the same, but with improved noise canceling and multipoint Bluetooth pairing, it can be paired with your smartphone and computer at the same time. It also supports Sony’s LDAC audio codec.

Noise canceling has been improved, but it has not reached the level of the WH-1000XM4. In addition, the WH-XB910N does not have some of the additional features of its model, such as Speak to Chat, mounting a detection sensor, and Sony’s Precise Voice Pickup technology. However, there is a quick attention mode, and you can switch from noise canceling mode to environment recognition transparent mode by holding your hand over the ear cup. The headphones also come with a hard case like the WH-1000XM4. Battery life is estimated to be up to 30 hours at moderate volume levels. This is the same as what you get from the WH-1000XM4.

The WH-1000XM4 may sell for $ 278, so early discounts on the WH-XB910N are expected, and retail prices can range from $ 150 to $ 200. It’s a good set of headphones, especially for those who like bass, but to be worth considering with the WH-1000XM4, you need to settle for less than $ 200.

