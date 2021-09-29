How to copy and paste text from a photo





Apple will launch the iPhone 13 in the United Kingdom on September 24, 2021 at the Regent Street Store in London, England.

Minyoung | Getty Images

The latest version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 15, has several new features that use artificial intelligence to analyze photo content.

Object recognition has been around for some time, but Apple says it’s implemented differently because it’s done on the device rather than on the cloud server. In addition, it is built into the operating system.

One of the most useful applications of this new technology is the ability to copy and paste text from photos. For example, a user can take a picture of a page in a book, retrieve the text and put it in a document or note. ..

Also, by recognizing the phone number and e-mail address you wrote down like a business card, you will be able to make phone calls and e-mails more easily.

It works with handwritten text as well as Apple’s example, which announced in June the ability to turn whiteboard graffiti into notes.

The mechanism is as follows.

Copy text outwards from photoZoom InIconArrows Take a photo that contains the text you want to copy into your document. This example uses a cookbook recipe. Go to the Photos app and select the photo that contains the text you want to copy. This feature also works from the Camera Roll in the Camera app. As with AppleNote and text messages, press down on the text you want to copy with your finger. Two text selector dots appear in the photo. Extend the text selection cursor to cover all the text you want to copy. Press “Copy”. Go to the selected word processor and tap the text field to paste. Take a photo of the text and place it directly in the Icon Arrows Notes app pointing outwards.

Live text works within a word processor

screenshot

This new feature also works directly with word processors such as Notes apps. Tap the screen and select the pop-up icon that looks like three lines of text in a square box. This is the live text icon. The camera window appears in the bottom half of the screen. When you point to the text, the software will automatically recognize it. Apple software highlights the text you insert into the app in the photo window.Once the software has selected the appropriate chunk of text, it’s blue[挿入]Press the button. Scan the text. CameraZoomIn IconArrows Directly from iPhone You can also scan text directly from the camera app on the outward facing iPhone. Point the camera at the word and when the software recognizes the text, you will see a three-line text icon in the lower right corner. Press the viewfinder or the top right button in landscape orientation. It turns yellow and displays a window dedicated to the text of the photo. You can select this text and copy and paste it into any document.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/29/ios-15-live-text-how-to-copy-and-paste-text-from-a-photo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos