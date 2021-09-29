Original Super Monkey Ball announcer who was absent from banana mania





Brian Matt, the first announcer in the Super Monkey Ball series, doesn’t seem to be heard by Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, even though the new release has effectively remade the first two games. Today, Sega claimed that Matt had never been involved in the development of the latest Super Monkey Ball. This is in stark contrast to Matt’s own claim that he has repeatedly made fun of his involvement in the game on Instagram over the past year.

A Sega representative spoke with VCG and said that Brian Mattul wasn’t working on Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania and wasn’t involved in the Super Monkey Ball series for some time. This news is surprising to anyone who closely follows Matt on Instagram. He updated his website credits to include Banana Mania. In a comment on the same post, Matt said he wasn’t officially listed as an announcer: still a legal issue. Since SegaSammyIm defends both the legal and moral rights of Japanese foreigners, not crediting or paying royalties to announcers remains a major issue. Currently, Angela Chubak and Mirai Patrick Sayama are the only credit announcers for banana enthusiasts.

Brian Matt has been the announcer of the series since the first Super Monkey Ball, but his relationship with Sega has been volatile lately. On November 13, 2020, he posted a YouTube video called Sega’s Dark Side. In it, Matt states that Japan’s parent company, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS, believes it has the legal right to choose whether or not to trust foreign-born voice actors. In contrast, Japanese voice actors receive both credits and royalties. According to Matt, Sega does not offer the same courtesy to foreign narrators as foreign narrators come and go. This is despite Matt’s long history of voice work in other Sega games, including Shenmue.

There are Super Monkey Ball fans who believe that Brian Matt has been punished for breaking his nondisclosure agreement by making fun of his involvement in the game prior to the official E3 announcement. A nondisclosure agreement is a contract that restricts the disclosure of certain information to the public by one or more parties. In the video game business, this often involves the very existence of future games. However, Matt made fun of the next Super Monkey Ball game a few months before the announcement. A year before the announcement, YouTuber Nick Robinson tried to confirm the existence of Super Monkey Ball 3 by interviewing Matt on a video call. Matt wondered aloud what he could tell Robinson without trouble before running some of the classic Super Monkey Ball announcer lines. Yeah, I think that might be enough to bother you.

Other Japanese companies are known to treat foreign-born employees differently than Japanese employees. Sega of America has also been previously sued for racism against Philippine game testers. It’s quite possible that a large gaming company discriminated against one of the long-time voice actors. But his position in this controversy was far more sympathetic if he hadn’t advertised his involvement in the game before it was officially announced.

