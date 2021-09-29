Vendor registration for the Laurel Mountain Autumn Festival on October 16th is still open-Shelby County Reporter





By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MT LAUREL Autumn officially begins and the town of Mount Laurel celebrates the season with the resurrection of this autumn festival.

After making the difficult decision to cancel last year’s festival, the organizers have decided that at this year’s event, which will be followed by a COVID-19 pandemic, vendors, attendees and team members will have everything they need to stay healthy and safe. We are taking precautionary measures.

Event coordinator Codie Thomas said he was only following the CDC guidelines at this point. Currently, it is proceeding as planned.

Mount Laurel’s 20th Autumn Festival will take place on Saturday, October 16th, from 10am to 3pm in the heart of town, just off Danabant Valley Road.

Outdoor events include farmers markets, food trucks, live music, kids zones and craft fairs.

Local farmers and artisans can participate as vendors selling produce, plants, flowers, artwork, crafts, children’s items, jewelery and handmade goods.

Vendor registration is available at Mtlaurel.com / blog / fall-festival-vendor-registration-is-now-open /.

According to Tohma, the vendors are six feet away from each other.

She said the COVID restrictions allowed her to increase the distance between vendors. We wanted to be aware of people and the CDC guidelines.

Items not suitable for lawyers, franchise businesses, network marketing individuals, politicians, and family festivals are not allowed.

Priority allocation of allocated space is given to artists and craftsman makers.

All vendor space is pre-allocated to ensure a smooth setup.

Space allocation is chosen by a number of factors, including the types of items around you. Therefore, the vendor cannot select the space.

Special requests can be made in the notes section of the registration form.

Once space is allocated, you cannot switch between them.

All vendors require pre-registration and prepayment and will be assigned a festival vendor number and vendor location. Walkup vendors are not accepted.

Setup time is only Saturday from 6am to 8am.

Vendors are required to bring their own tent. If you need 10 x 20 feet of space, you can indicate this during registration.

The festival will not supply electricity unless arranged in advance for an additional fee.

The live music schedule is as follows:

Alice Burgeron Solo, 11:00 am, Joe Brickenridge, 12:00 pm, Brendan Young Duo, 1:00 pm, Lori Rain Trio, 2:00 pm

The festival has attracted more than 6,000 patrons over the past few years.

Festival attendees can also visit Mount Laurel merchants during business hours on October 16th.

For the latest information, please visit @ MtLaurelAL on Facebook, @ mtlaurel on Instagram, or Mtlaurel.com.

