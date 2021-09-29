Twitch adds phone and email verification options to combat hatred attacks





In this year’s Twitch, the assault of hatred has become an increasingly devastating issue, with many of its targets being completely kicked out of the platform. Twitch today announced that it has added a new validation tool to control who can post messages to chat windows. This includes a new phone verification option aimed at eliminating organized harassment campaigns by the army of bot accounts.

“At Twitch, all kinds of hatred and harassment are unacceptable and banned, including offensive messages, malicious follow-ups, and malicious” hate attack “attacks targeting creators who have been marginalized over the past few months. “The company wrote in a blog posted today. .. The post continues to explain how the new tools work and where authors and mods can find them.

The new phone verification system allows Twitch Streamers to request a confirmed phone number from the chat rep before allowing them to join the chat. “With updated and more detailed email validation settings, creators will be able to use a combination of email and phone validation to meet their specific needs.”

Streamers can choose to enable phone and email validation requirements at several different levels. These can be applied to all accounts, first-time chat users, chats with Twitch accounts that exist for less than a specified amount of time, or accounts that follow a streamer account for less than a specified amount of time.

Streamers can also exempt VIP followers, subscribers, and mods from validation requirements.

Today, we’re putting more effort into the hands of the community by enabling confirmed chat over the phone! Creators and mods can now require viewers to verify their account by phone number (or email) before chatting. Check the blog for more information: https: //t.co/TlqCS4OzQC

— Twitch (@Twitch) September 29, 2021

The confirmation setting is off by default and can be found under Moderate Options on the Twitch dashboard settings screen. Mods can access confirmation settings by selecting Chat and then Moderate Settings.

According to Twitch, users can see up to five accounts per phone line, but if one of these accounts is suspended across the site, the rest of the accounts will be suspended as well. If a phone number is associated with a forbidden account, you cannot use that phone number to verify additional accounts.

Phone verification uses a code delivered via SMS, so terrestrial and VoIP numbers cannot be used for verification. However, unlike two-factor authentication, your account only needs to perform a one-time phone verification, not each time a user attempts to log in to your account.

Twitch says it is developing additional tools that will be rolled out in the coming months, including channel-level ban evasion tools. “Our work to make Twitch safer is never over, just as there is no single fix for online harassment and hatred,” the company writes. “But as long as toxic behavior can find a way to our community, we must continue to work on ways to make it more difficult-and will.”

