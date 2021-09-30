“Hey Disney!” Amazon and Disney welcome a new era of voice assistants like Alexa





Alexa is not alone. Amazon Echo has the first new voice assistant. This is a Disney-branded personality that brings movie characters to life with skills such as games, bedtime stories, jokes, and songs.

It’s called Hey Disney, and these words activate a unique voice that coexists with Alexa on an Echo device designed by Disney to unlock interactive Disney entertainment. Next year, we’ll be staying in a Walt Disney World hotel room and anyone with an echo device will be able to purchase it as an add-on.

Currently playing: Watch this: Listen to what the "Hey Disney" assistant sounds like

The Disney Assistant demo isn’t available yet, but when you ask Alexa “Tell me about Hey Disney,” you’ll hear a preview of the audio. This can also be heard on the video player embedded above.

Disney doesn’t say how much this assistant will cost to download at home. But don’t think of it as a replacement for Alexa. Hey Disney doesn’t go shopping, read the news, or manage smart homes.

So why pay for something other than Alexa? If you have children, you may already know the answer. This “magical companion” can burst with jokes, trivia quizzes, or songs, as Disney calls it. Not only Mickey, but also Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel story characters evoke their voices in stories and interactive games. Then play “Soundscape” as a background sound inspired by movies and theme parks.

Hey Disney is a new voice assistant that unlocks interactive entertainment with Disney characters. Next year, it will be available on Echo devices and will co-exist with Alexa.

Disney

It is programmed to perform some of the basic Echo tricks such as time notifications, weather readings, alarm settings, etc. (probably like Disney). According to Disney, custom voices can have over 1,000 interactions, and if you have an Echo with a screen, it also has a visual element.

And that’s just the beginning. In a video interview, Dansoto, vice president of technology and digital at Disney Parks, said the company could add more features or use it in new ways.

“It’s like scratching the surface of a place where we can use voice technology for our guests,” Soto added. “We got a pretty special idea of ​​what we could do with it for the future.”

A smart display with a 5.5-inch touch screen, the Echo Show 5 is coming to Disney’s hotel rooms in Florida. And if you want to fully participate in Echo’s Disneyfication at home, there’s a new OtterBox stand that puts Mickey Mouse’s ears on the Echo Show 5. You can pre-order for $ 25 now.

If you need a little more Disney for the Echo Show 5, an OtterBox Mickey Mouse-themed stand costs $ 25.

Hotel Amazon Hay Disney

This voice at home can bring comfortable fun, but the hotel Hey Disney is even more valuable. We can accommodate requests for some rooms, such as additional towel requests and baggage and check-out support. You can also answer questions about the resort, such as the departure time of the next bus to Epcot, the location of the Italian restaurant, and the opening and closing times of the park. By processing such common tasks on your computer, you can save time for both guests and back-end Disney staff.

This is a lot of Amazon across Disney’s facilities, as Echo Show 5 devices have been added to over 30,000 rooms. However, these devices have been modified for guest privacy. According to Disney, the camera and call features are disabled, and the speaker becomes inactive and muted when a guest enters the room. You must opt ​​in to enable the speaker.

Currently playing: Watch this: Amazon introduces HeyDisney Voice Assistant

4:35

Also, there’s no way to buy anything with the hotel version of Hey Disney (so parents don’t have to worry about a surprise pizza being delivered to the room).

These Disney hotel echo devices are centered around Hey Disney, but include some of Alexa’s voice. Amazon’s OG assistant can respond to guest requests to read news or play music, but the TV and lights in the room will not turn on (at least not yet).

It’s Alexa for hospitality and is done in Disney style

Disney wasn’t the first hotel to have an Echo device in the guest room. The Alexa for Hospitality program has been in operation since 2018, with the Marriott Hotel being the first to participate. This gives the hotel control over what Alexa wants to do, giving guests greater privacy control, including not recording a history of voice commands.

Legoland Resort in Florida added Echo Dot to its Pirates Island Hotel earlier this year. The note on the top of the speaker says, “Ahoy matey, I’m Alexa.” There is no special Legoland assistant or voice, but you can call Alexa to talk about bedtime with pirate narration or start a treasure hunt indoors. (Yes, this Alexa has a pirate joke.)

Disney’s assistants have their own personality and voice because they were first launched with Amazon’s Alexa Custom Assistant program. This allows businesses to create their own assistants tailored to the brand’s personality and special customer needs. But behind the scenes, all the technology comes from Amazon.

Alexa Custom Assistant is not limited to hotels. Brands can add their own twist to Alexa anywhere. It could be the voice of a car that offers special skills associated with a particular vehicle. For certain activities such as cooking or exercising, you may call a brand’s special assistant. Disney was the first company to independently develop using Amazon technology.

Having multiple assistants on the Echo is a new area for Amazon. However, Alexa Everywhere’s vice president, Aaron Rubenson, explains that he calls multiple voices to different friends throughout the day.

“You can talk to one friend about their favorite music, or another friend about their favorite Disney characters and Disney movies,” Rubenson said. “Similarly, we believe that customers need to be able to choose to interact with different voice assistants on a particular device. Each can have their own skills and abilities.”

There could be a future where Echo speakers will be filled with assistants from different brands. It may depend on how much you like this new Disney character.

