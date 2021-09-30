



Safari has undergone a major overhaul in iOS 15 with many improvements and changes, but some features aren’t in their previous locations. Find out how to switch to iPhone Private Browsing in Safari with iOS 15.

One of the biggest changes in Safari on iOS 15 is that the default address / search bar now appears at the bottom of the screen. There are also new tab / group tab experiences and more. See the guide for a detailed overview of all the new ones.

Some features can be undone (such as reverting to the top bar design), but some features have changed permanently. With private browsing, iOS 15 probably creates “who moved my cheese”. It’s more buried than iOS 14 and earlier, so it’s a moment for many users.

As a review, here’s how Apple describes private browsing mode:

After closing a tab in private browsing mode, Safari does not remember the pages visited, search history, or autofill information.

Beyond what Private Browsing offers, Apple is also launching iCloud Private Relay with iOS 15 for use on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to switch to iPhone private browsing in Safari using iOS15 shortcut Open Safari on iPhone running iOS15 Press and hold the two square icons in the lower right corner (or upper right corner if landscape)[新しいプライベートタブ]In standard iOS 15, open Safari. Tap the two square icons in the lower right corner (upper right corner if you’re using landscape view).[1タブ]Button (or[Xタブ])Tap. Select Private. Tap the + icon in the bottom corner. When the address / search goes dark, you know you are using private browsing.Follow the same procedure again[プライベート]Tap to stop using the feature.

Here’s what this looks like on the iPhone:

Now, just tap the + icon. When using Light Mode on iOS 15, the address / search bar changes from white to gray, and when using Dark Mode, it changes from gray to black when using iPhone Private Browsing.

