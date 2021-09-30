UArizona Inventor of the Year to Female Innovators:’The Sky is the Limit’





Paul Tomalkin, Tech Launch Arizona

today

Sadhana Ravishankar (center), an associate professor of Animal Comparative Biomedical Sciences, was named Inventor of the Year at the Tech Launch Arizona I-Squared Awards and Expo on Tuesday. The award was presented by Elizabeth “Betsy” Kantwell (left), Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation at the University of Arizona, and Douglas Hockstud, Vice President of Tech Launch at the University of Arizona.

Leading inventors and entrepreneurs dedicated to the commercialization of the University of Arizona’s invention were honored at the 8th I-Squared Awards and Expo on September 28th.

The event was hosted by TechLaunch Arizona, a university office that commercializes inventions born from research. In addition to celebrating top inventors, the evening included an exposition where a team of entrepreneurs introduced the innovations and startups developed at U Arizona.

The awards were given by Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell, Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation at UArizona, and Douglas Hockstad, Vice President of Tech Launch Arizona.

“Good research leads to great and influential innovation, which leads to commercializable inventions that create jobs, create opportunities, and improve lives,” Kantwell said. “These awards serve two purposes. They are dedicated to presenting these wonderful stories to honor the achievements of the winners and to maximize the impact of UArizona’s innovations by other inventors and community members. It serves as an example to encourage you to get involved. “

“Our doors are always open,” Hockstad said, encouraging anyone who wants to learn more from U Arizona’s innovations and help influence them to contact TLA.

“This job of bringing university inventions to the world requires the support of the ecosystem to succeed,” Hockstud said. “We start with great inventions, but with the help of community investors, entrepreneurs, industry experts, alumni connector experts and resources, anyone can spread the technology around the world. increase.”

Inventor of the year: Sadhana Ravishankar

The Inventor of the Year Award recognizes U Arizona innovators who have demonstrated significant commercialization efforts throughout their careers, focusing on their activities over the past year. Sadhana Ravishankar is an associate professor of animal and comparative biomedical sciences at the UArizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and a member of the BIO5 Institute. She develops natural antibacterial products for the market and worked with TLA last year to launch a new company, Phyto Centric Solutions, to commercialize the inventions developed in her lab.

Ravishankar would like to thank Bibiana Law, CEO PhytoCentric, and an assistant researcher at the Faculty of Animal Comparative Biomedical Medicine for many who have contributed to her success. Phyto Centric Chief Strategy Officer Daphne Pruse; Lab staff at Ravishankar. And all her graduate and undergraduate students.

“I feel very empowered by this recognition of female entrepreneurs, and I hope it motivates others,” she said with a female researcher in the audience. I made the following remarks to the inventor. “Don’t hesitate to pursue your passion. The sky is the limit. Definitely go for it!”

Zachary Brooks, Director of Business Development at Botanisol Analytics.

This year’s startup: Botanisol Analytics

The Startup of the Year Award is given to the company that has had the greatest impact or most significant activity in the past year. Botanisol Analytics was launched to commercialize a laser screener used to rapidly detect pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tom Milster, a professor at James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences, originally developed Botanisol Analytics, a technology integrated into portable devices that can deliver real-time results on chemical and biological threats. Law enforcement, military, and first responder communities can use this device to protect key personnel and critical infrastructure in the event of a chemical or biological accident. This device, which can be operated by non-medical personnel, is also being applied in other industries.

Last year, the company was recognized by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance and the Director of National Intelligence. It was also funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Biosurveillance Unit.

“I got a PhD from the University of Arizona and started working with Dave Tarenfeld, a graduate of the University of Arizona, at Botanisol. It’s a thrill to go around completely,” said Botanisol Analysis Business Development Director. , Says Zachary. Brooks has a PhD in second language acquisition and education through a university graduate interdisciplinary program.

Dave Talenfeld, CEO of Botanisol Analytics, said:

Talenfeld received a Master of Business Administration degree from the U Arizona Eller College of Management in 2010. He has two brothers who are also U Arizona graduates and have seven U Arizona degrees together.

Sahand Sabet, PhD candidate in the Faculty of Engineering.

Student Innovator of the Year: Sahand Sabet

The Student Innovator of the Year Award is given to students who demonstrate entrepreneurial-focused commercialization and intellectual property excellence. Dr. Sahand Sabet, a PhD candidate in the Faculty of Engineering, and his teammates initially proposed to TLA the idea of ​​a new generation of robots capable of rolling, flying, and operating for long periods of time. The team launched Revolute Robotics to bring inventions to market with Colin Taylor, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance and entrepreneurship in business administration.

The Sabet and Revolute Robotics teams participated in TLA’s National Science Foundation Innovation Corps Customer Discovery Program. Through the program, they learned about additional potential applications of technology and are now expanding the company’s focus.

In April, the team won the Eller College of Management McGuire New Venture contest for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Eight months ago, I didn’t know how to package things, start selling things, and TechLaunch really helped,” Sabet said, and the team has a lot of experience with TLA. He pointed out how much support he received from a mentor. “I’m really honored to receive this award. I’m grateful that TLA has given students the opportunity to bring ideas and turn them into products.”

Mark Van Dyck, Vice Dean of Research at U Arizona College of Engineering

Campus Collaboration: Mark Van Dyke

The Campus Collaboration Award recognizes individuals or groups within U Arizona whose contributions to commercialization have had a significant impact last year. Since entering the university in 2020, Mark Van Dyke, Vice Dean of Research at the UArizona College of Engineering, has been actively partnering with TLA to provide faculty, researchers and staff not only at home, but throughout the campus. Has expanded innovation and entrepreneurship among.

In addition, he is an inventor and entrepreneur, listed as the inventor or co-inventor of 34 US patents issued in the field of biomedicine, and co-founding three start-ups.

“”[As engineers], We really like working to improve quality of life, and there are limits to what we can do at our on-campus laboratories, “he said. Those ties and their strengths and their relationships that are really important to us as problem solvers are, after all, the way they influence us. “

Erics Miss, Executive Director, University of Arizona Innovation Center.

Ecosystem Impact: Erics Miss and the University of Arizona Innovation Center

The Ecosystem Impact Award is awarded to individuals or groups outside the university who have brought UArizona’s inventions and start-ups the greatest success. This year, TLA honored Tech Parks Arizona of the University of Arizona Innovation Center and the incubator network of Erics Smith, executive director of the center. The center serves scalable science and technology companies not only within the university, but also from other sectors of the community and even outside the United States.

Under Smith’s leadership, the center has grown to serve 58 companies. Thirty-five of them are affiliated with U Arizona, and 12 are U Arizona start-ups that commercialize university inventions. UACI recently opened an incubator in Oro Valley to support bioscience start-ups, with programs in Safarita, Maricopa and Yuma.

With a Bachelor of Business Administration and MBA from Eller College of Management, Smith began working on the commercialization of technology at TLA. So he led the initiative to build a commercial network of over 1,600 professionals who are willing to provide advice on bringing U Arizona’s invention to market.

“One of the most important feeders we have in an incubator is technology born within the University of Arizona’s lab,” Smith said. “Partners like TechLaunch Arizona can actually embrace that innovation, consolidate their intellectual property, launch start-ups and get ready to come to incubators like us, so TLA works well. When we’re already off to a good start in helping with results, startups commercialize their inventions and put them on the market. “

He said UACI’s success could be attributed to the work of many, including Carol Stewart, Vice President of Techparks, Arizona, Anitabel, UACI Director, and the entire incubator team.

TLA is a challenge to train startup teams to discover customers, fund early-stage inventions to prepare for the market, and help students and faculty move innovative ideas from concept to social impact. We support entrepreneurship through various initiatives such as hosting. In 2021, TLA accepted 274 invention disclosures, issued 100 US patents, implemented 124 licenses and options for U Arizona technology, and launched 17 startups.

