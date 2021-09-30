Nintendo categorically denies that 4K Switch Pro is under development





It’s rare for a big company to come out and categorically deny the whole report, but that’s just what Nintendo did today. A Japanese venture has issued a press release claiming that Bloomberg seems to have revealed that Nintendo is urging developers to build games with 4K resolution SwitchPro that may be canceled in the future The handheld was completely incorrect.

Nintendo falsely claims that Nintendo provides tools to drive Nintendo Switch game development with 4K support, and claims that it is not true, the report wrote. Apart from this, he said he has no plans for a new Nintendo Switch other than the slightly more sophisticated OLED model that will be launched next week.

Most, if not all, of Bloomberg’s reports are always technically correct, but for example, there’s a 4K switch development kit, Nintendo encourages developers to create 4K content, and Nintendo is simple. , Saying that the whole report is not true.

Bloomberg seems to support the report, but this is not so surprising. This is from a very well-procured and respected journalist in the gaming / technology industry in the past, and this report is no exception. Anonymous employees of 11 different gaming companies say they have a 4K switch development kit. Following Nintendo’s tweet, the publication simply added an additional line about Nintendo’s refusal.

Weighing it against Nintendo’s statement with a little margin, Id believes in 11 sources across the company, especially when investors are pressured to make the new OLED handheld work well on the launch date. There is a tendency.

Update, 8:56 pm ET: Bloomberg added a minimal update to the post to include Nintendo’s new denial.

