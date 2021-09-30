Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Review





The iPhone 13 Pro Max (starting at $ 1,099) is the ultimate professional content creator phone. It combines Apple’s excellent camera algorithms and software support with the true two-day battery life of a giant phone ready to make its dreams come true. The standard iPhone 13 (starting at $ 799) is our editor’s choice and is the best choice for most people, with a great balance of size, power, battery life and price, but the iPhone 13 Pro Max is heavy. A great choice for users and the artist, the beautiful buttress of its killer camera and battery.

Body: it’s big

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is, well, the biggest. With 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches and 8.5 ounces, it’s a big, heavy phone that you don’t want to use with one hand. This is the price you pay for this kind of battery life (along with $ 1,100). But it’s about the same size as the 12 Pro Max, so you’re probably already familiar with it. It’s a bit heavier than last year’s model, but weighed 8.0 ounces.

Like other phones of that size, it’s more like a bag phone than a pocket phone. It fits in your coat or jacket pocket, but sticks out of most trouser pockets.

You can hold your iPhone 13 Pro Max in your hand … barely (Photo: Molly Flores)

One disappointment at this size: The 13 Pro Max still has a Lightning port, as opposed to the USB-C port on all “professional” style iPads and even the iPad mini. USB-C not only allows for faster charging, but also allows you to replace the charger with an iPad or MacBook. This is subject to change two years after the European USB-C Act comes into force.

The spacious, narrow bezel screen gets a little more space from a notch that’s slightly smaller than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to Apple, the notch is 20% smaller than before. On the back, ProMax’s triple camera system stands out. It is not necessary for protection, but it should be smoothed in the case. The phone is water resistant to IP68 and features Apple’s rugged “ceramic shield” screen coating.

The 13 Pro Max is available in four colors: blue, gold, graphite (gray) and silver. Blue is very cool and elegant, as shown below.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

Display: Double the joy

Like its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2,778 x 1,284 pixel resolution, a wide color gamut, and Apple’s True Tone color management system. Apple has increased the standard screen brightness from 800 cd / m2 to 1,000 cd / m2, which I don’t know. You need to wait and validate the DisplayMate Labs analysis.

This year’s iPhone Pro model has increased the screen refresh rate to 120Hz. For now, it’s almost entirely in Apple’s first-party app. Third-party app authors typically need to update their app to use smoother animations.

The 120Hz screen is perfect for games when developers update the game (Photo: Molly Flores)

So you can’t see the effect of 120Hz anywhere, but you can definitely see it in Safari. 120Hz is something you can’t miss until you get it, but once you get it, it’s really hard to get it back to 60Hz. Currently, there are major differences when scrolling web pages. Scrolling is smooth, so the eyes on the page are less tiring. This is a simple video showing the difference between iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.

On the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note models, the 120Hz screen makes a big difference in stylus responsiveness. There is no such killer app here, so it’s not necessarily the reason why 120Hz screens move to Pro. However, this is a great feature.

Battery: Absolute Beast

When you go out and create content, you don’t want to have 1% battery when you get the inspiration. On the iPhone 13 Pro Max, that’s probably not the case. The phone has the longest battery life of any iPhone to date, with an amazing 18 hours of video playback time in standardized tests. This is two and a half hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and three hours longer than the standard iPhone 13. In fact, this means that it’s perfectly possible to get a two-day battery life here.

It hasn’t changed since the iPhone 12, but it also has a variety of charging options. The phone does not come with a power adapter, so you will need to get a 20W USB-C adapter for fast wired charging. The phone also supports 15W AppleMagSafe wireless charging and 7.5W Qi wireless charging.

Speed ​​and performance: big GPU boost

The iPhone 13 Pro Max uses Apple’s A15 processor with 6GB of RAM, as opposed to the standard iPhone 13’s 4GB of RAM. There are also 5 GPU cores for the 4 GPU cores on the iPhone 13. Like all modern iPhones, it runs iOS 15.

The A15 processor is built on the same 5nm process as the previous A14, and its CPU performance does not show the same leap seen between previous generations. That’s good; when comparing the A15 with the competing Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, it came out as the fastest mobile chip on the market.

13Pro and ProMax GPUs showed a significant 35% jump in some GPU computing benchmarks. This exceeds the 20-25% improvement expected from adding cores.

So what is 13 Pro Max doing with that additional GPU? This phone doesn’t need this feature, as both the responsiveness of the UI and the frame rate of the game are already great on the base iPhone 13. I’m sure it can handle a 120Hz display, and that’s enough. The additional GPU computing power may mean better camera features in the future.

Connectivity: Not very new, but

All iPhone 13 models have the same Qualcomm X60 modem and the same wireless settings, including Wi-Fi 6 (except 6E) and Bluetooth 5.0. The X60 modem is also used in other major smartphones of the year, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

For now, the advantage over the iPhone 12 is power efficiency, which helps to achieve its killer battery life. Otherwise, the new 5G features on the iPhone 13 are most often prepared for what the carrier hasn’t yet implemented to extend the range and quality of 5G. None of these will surprise me as a feature that will monumentally change the 5G experience within the next two years.

Large screen provides ample space for web pages and videos (Photo: Molly Flores)

At this point, we’re not waiting for a better 5G phone modem. The ball is on the carrier’s courts, especially AT & T and Verizon, to improve the reach and network quality of 5G signals. Performance of the two carriers leveled off in this year’s Fastest Mobile Networks test as they wait to turn on faster networks using the new C-band spectrum starting next year. Both the iPhone 12 and 13 lines support these new bands, but older iPhones don’t.

And you might think a bigger phone would help you get better, but I don’t have real proof. In my tests, all iPhone 13 models worked much the same on Wi-Fi, T-Mobile and Verizon networks.

The large screen makes an excellent camera viewfinder (Photo: Molly Flores)

Camera: No strengths or weaknesses

The iPhone 13 Pro is the ultimate device for visual content creators, and not all are included in the specification. Last year I turned to either the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the iPhone 12 Pro Max to take pictures and make videos.

I really enjoy the 10x zoom on the S21 Ultra. But when it comes to video, Apple’s algorithms always seem to provide a more consistent focus and a more reliable exposure balance. Especially if you can’t tweak the settings because you’re shooting your own video, you have to rely heavily on AI, and Apple’s AI is still the smartest in the industry.

From left to right: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 13 Pro Max (Photo: Molly Flores)

The iPhone 13 Pro Max lacks some of the wildest features of the S21 Ultra. There is no super slow motion at 960fps and no 8K recording. But when I talked to real professional video creators, they were more accustomed to choosing Apple’s features than Samsung. Two important examples: Apple’s Dolby Vision HDR seems to be more and more preferred over Samsung’s HDR10 +. There’s also Apple’s new (for iPhone) ProRes video capture codec, which gives professional editors greater control over the final video quality.

Also, for non-Apple users, we’re sorry that the iOS ecosystem is a common place run by professional photographers and videographers. Third-party photo and video apps first appeared for iOS, and iOS devices integrate seamlessly with the Mac computers used by most video and art teams (including ourselves).

That’s why serious video creators still use the iPhone. This is not surprising to anyone. Why is the iPhone 13 Pro Max better than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the standard iPhone 13? I didn’t have a 12 Pro Max that could be compared directly to the 13 Pro Max, but I did compare it to the iPhone 12 Pro.

One is zoom. When migrating from iPhone 13 to Pro or Pro Max, you get 3x optical zoom. This is much better than the digital zoom of cheap phones, and better than last year’s Pro 2x zoom and the last 2.5x zoom. Promax of the year.

The iPhone 12 Pro (left) has 2x less optical zoom than the iPhone 13 Pro (center) or the Galaxy S21 Ultra 3x (right).

13Pro and ProMax also introduce macro photography that allows you to take very sharp close-up shots. Earlier models have problems focusing at very short distances, as shown below. I haven’t found a use for macro photography, but it’s a popular pastime among more serious photographers.

The iPhone 13 Pro (left) and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (center) can take macro shots, but the standard iPhone 13 (right) cannot.

The larger the sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s camera, the better it takes to take pictures in the dark, but in my experience it can be difficult to spot the difference. This shot of the doll on a very dark rooftop has dramatically reduced noise compared to the iPhone 12 Pro due to the large opening of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. (However, the 12 Pro Max performed better in low light than the 12 Pro.)

This doll appears to be much less noisy on shots taken with the iPhone 13 Pro (left) than shots taken with the iPhone 12 Pro (right).

I really had a hard time distinguishing the differences between night mode photos at other times. This shot, taken in relatively dark conditions rather than in night mode, has a subtle improvement in the quality of the tiles in the image, but not enough to shake anyone’s world.

In this shot, you can’t tell the difference between the iPhone 12 Pro (left) and the iPhone 13 Pro (right).

So should you go professional?

Selling the iPhone 13 Pro Max as an upgrade to the 12 Pro Max is a bit tricky. The 12ProMax has an equally good camera and great battery life. You don’t see the significant improvement in the camera needed to move the needle here. But that doesn’t really matter, as you probably won’t upgrade your old phone. For everyone else, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a great content creation machine worth upgrading.

From left to right: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max (Photo: Molly Flores)

If you’re using the 11 Pro Max and you’re using T-Mobile, 5G makes a big difference here, as the fastest mobile network tests show. AT & T and Verizon subscribers can probably wait a year.

The advances in low-light image and video quality introduced in the iPhone 11 generation have long changed the landscape of photos and videos, so it’s definitely worth the step up. And make sure the 13 Pro Max battery life is ready at all times.

By the way, I think the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost $ 100 more than the 13 Pro as the battery life increases. Again, less enthusiastic “professional” users are likely to be happy with the standard iPhone 13 at a $ 300 discount, making it an editor’s choice for most buyers. But when it comes to creating your next masterpiece, the Pro is second to none, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers all the best Apple has to offer.

Conclusion

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max is the ultimate mobile content creation machine with the best camera and longest battery life of any iPhone.

