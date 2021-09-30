



You can use Search and Replace in Google Docs to search for words in a document, replace a single entry, or replace all instances of a word or phrase. Google Docs[編集]From the menu[検索と置換]You can open a dialog box. On Android or iOS, you can access Find and Replace from the three-dot menu at the top right of the screen. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

In addition to productivity considerations such as cutting, copying, and pasting, few inventions in the computer age can save as much time and frustration as finding and exchanging. The ability to search all instances of a particular word or phrase in a document and change them all at once saves time. Thankfully, Google has incorporated this useful feature into Google Docs.

How to use search and replace in Google Docs on your computer

In your web browser, go to Google Docs and open the document where you want to find and replace the text.

1. In the Google Docs menu bar,[編集]Click and[検索して置換]Click.

2.[検索]In the text field to the right of, enter the word or phrase you want to search for.

3. This tool can only be used for searching, but if you want to replace that text with another,[置換]Enter the replacement text in the field.

You can replace all instances of a word or phrase with just a few clicks.Dave Johnson

[検索]As soon as you enter text in the field, the highlighted entry will appear in the document.[前へ]With a button[次へ]Use the buttons to navigate through the document[検索]You can also view each entry in the text.

If you want to make changes[検索と置換]You can click on a document to enter it, even if the window is still at the top.

If you want to replace the text[置換](Replaces the currently selected entry) or[すべて置換]You can click (Replace all highlighted instances of a word or phrase).

How to use Find and Replace in Google Docs on Android devices

Find and replace is available in Android apps, but it behaves a bit differently than a computer browser. The biggest difference is that it’s a two-step process.

1. Launch the Google Docs app and open the document you want to edit.

2. Tap the 3-dot menu at the top right of the screen. With a dropdown[検索して置換]Choose.

In the 3-dot menu[検索と置換]You can access.Dave Johnson

3. At the top of the screen, enter the word or phrase you want to search for and tap the magnifying glass at the bottom of the screen. You can see that the text is highlighted throughout the document. You can use the arrows at the top of the screen to display each text in turn.

4. To replace the text, tap the 3-dot menu in the upper right[置換]or[すべて置換]Choose.Select one of the options you need and at the bottom of the screen[置換]Enter the replacement text in the field.[置換]or[すべて置換]Tap.

5. When the search and replace operations are complete, the top left[完了]Tap the check mark.

Replace options are at the bottom of the screen, search is at the top Dave Johnson How to use search and replace in Google Docs on iPhone or iPad

You can use Find and Replace on your iPhone or iPad, but the functionality here is a bit different than with a web browser.

1. Launch the Google Docs app and open the document you want to edit.

2. Tap the 3-dot menu at the top right of the screen. In the flyout menu that appears on the right side of the screen,[検索して置換]Choose.

Open the Google Docs menu and select Find and Replace.Dave Johnson

3. At the top of the screen, enter the word or phrase you want to search for. You can see that the text is highlighted throughout the document. You can use the up and down arrows at the top of the screen to view each one in turn.

4. To replace the text, at the bottom of the screen[置換]Enter the replacement text in the field.[置換]or[すべて]Tap.

5. When you’re done searching and replacing, tap the X in the upper left to return to the document.

If you want to replace the selected text, at the bottom of the screen[置換]Use the field.Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson

Freelance writer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/find-and-replace-google-docs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos