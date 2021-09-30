Go ahead: why technology isn’t the only innovation in climate change





Global momentum is gaining to reach zero net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Assuming that the required technologies and solutions are available as needed, most are dedicated to the required emission reductions and not the way to achieve them.

In fact, companies are the best source of solutions and need to look beyond technological development to explore business model and policy innovations to drive change. It is also the best way to address climate risks and create new business opportunities.

According to the Boston Consulting Group, major opportunities for businesses, investors and governments must begin with a shift in thinking of themselves as solution providers. Focus on new sources of revenue rather than rising costs and seek transformational models rather than gradual improvements.

Companies moving forward

There are some companies where this is already a reality. General Motors, which has popularized internal combustion engines, is currently planning to phase out production of engine vehicles by 2035.

Investors are also investing in climate technology. Investment in ESGETF doubled in the United States in 2020, with first-generation “green champions” such as Iberdrola, Neste, Beyond Meat and Tesla producing returns similar to tech giants. Climate solutions can create value.

Meanwhile, Finnish oil refiner Neste has shifted its focus from fossil fuels to the development of renewable fuels and chemicals. We are currently providing expertise in reducing GHG as a service through our consultancy department. Yara, a Norwegian crop nutrition company that began producing fertilizers over a century ago, offers “precision agriculture” services such as using satellite technology to optimize farmers’ yields.

Neste and Yara emphasize that companies need to be tightly integrated into climate change objectives, strategies and cultures, and emphasize the long-term shareholder value created by low-carbon businesses.

Value creation

Of course, deep technology innovation also plays a role in reaching net zero. Address fundamental challenges by developing physical products using multiple technologies and collaborators. And importantly, it will confuse incumbents in the market.

Take up meat and livestock, which account for 15% of the world’s GHG emissions and 25% of the available land and freshwater. Memphis Meats addresses these issues by producing meat products from cells rather than animals, saving energy, water and land resources. It’s easier to tackle this as a start-up than an established livestock company, but you have to invest in existing solutions rather than polish them.

However, innovative climate solutions do not succeed in vacuum. They need a broad and deep ecosystem that includes businesses, investors, governments, universities, research institutes and more.

Multiple paths

It is also important that companies are not limited to one area of ​​innovation. In fact, they need to pursue multiple paths, considering where their needs are most severe, where they can maximize their strengths, and where they are most influential.

For example, early-stage investment in climate technology is growing rapidly, but the foundation is so low that investors can move out of the comfort zone, focusing on opportunities rather than risks and extending the investment timeline. To approach commercialization, which can enable new technologies.

The government has also integrated to enable low carbon transitions through measures such as robust and uniform carbon pricing and policies that help remove carbon-intensive products from the market and encourage low-carbon technologies, such as: You should consider creating a system. EU Horizon Europe Program and Germany’s National Hydrogen Strategy.

Learn here how your company can plan its own innovation path.

This article is sponsored by the Boston Consulting Group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessgreen.com/sponsored/4037830/bcg-racing-ahead-climate-change-innovation-isn-about-technology The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos