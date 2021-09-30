Josh Bersin’s HR Technology Forecast





In his HR Tech keynote, global industry analysts praised the strengths of the new technology tools, but warned that employees could be tough judges.

There’s a lot of good news about HR technology. The market is strong and ripe for integration and innovation. Employers, on the other hand, are hungry for solutions to deal with major resignations, attract and satisfy their talents, and keep them away from the exit. Nevertheless, HR leaders need to keep track of their investment in innovation. Otherwise, talent may risk heading for more environmentally friendly and technology-friendly meadows.

This was a message from global industry analyst Josh Bersin, who gave a keynote speech at the HR Tech Conference on Wednesday.

Employee experience is carried over. ERP is still powerful and redefined. Skill classification and intelligence platforms are the next big thing: Recruitment and internal mobility clash. Learning has arrived in the course of work. The Human Resources Marketplace is now a category. Employee listening explodes as it grows. Performance, talent and learning converge. Microsoft will change HR Tech forever. Watch out for the creator economy.

As never before, workers are voting on their own feet. Every month, 2.7% of Americans voluntarily leave the workforce, leaving 4 million jobs unfilled each month. People feel they have a lot of power, Mr. Versin said.

While a huge number of companies are offering new technology solutions as part of their efforts to maintain employee participation, the average large company has 70 employee applications, and employees are overloaded with apps. Facing If you find your employees excited about something new, think again. We have to rethink the experience of our employees, he said.

Apps like Tik Tok are no longer just about becoming a social media influencer. Instead, such tools can play a role in learning, improving, and deploying new tools. And that’s not just an example of a new creator economy that also applies to HR technology, Versin said.

Small vendors are focusing on tools for making things. At the beginning of the pandemic, [many companies] I thought they would go out of business, but now they are building an app [with the help of smaller vendors].. This didn’t exist four years ago, Bersin said. We are approaching the creator economy of HR.

Adopting skills and taxonomy is the next big thing. Companies can no longer employ and teach their employees skills in the traditional way. They say we don’t care about the level of work, we want to know what our employees can do and what they want to do in their lives. What skills do you need to get there? “Bersin said. He added that companies can’t trust a black box, a versatile solution to solve that problem.

If you don’t know how the skill app works, it won’t work. Your HR staff and employees will not be able to use it strategically. He also said that no two companies have the same skill profile.

With 40% of American employees changing jobs and 25% changing jobs, employers cannot find the exact same type of people to fulfill their role. Instead, the HR leader needs to determine the adjacency of the relevant skills. This is a similar skill set that can help employees perform their duties and get out and hire.

According to insurance giant Allstate, 60% of hires are now in-house and up to 30% are people who previously worked for the company. If you don’t think about learning and hiring, you’ll be left behind.

Bersin calls the Talent Marketplace a concept that companies can adopt internally as the best new idea in 10 years. According to a Josh Bersin Academy survey, two-thirds of employees find it easier to find a job outside the company than inside the company, if they invest in better technologies and strategies in the company’s talent market. Emphasizes that you may wait for your employer.

You can also use the talent marketplace for agile work, “he said, referring to SAP’s job-sharing program in Germany, for example. “If an employee has a baby and wants to work three days a week, he can volunteer to participate in this partial job by posting that he needs another SAP employee.

There is a craving for learning at work and an important opportunity for in-house recruitment, but there is no long-term extended education time, Versin said. Instead, employees want a small chunk of learning, which is spurring a new design paradigm. Virtual reality, augmented reality, and avatars will drive learning in the near future. For example, Wal-Mart used VR for training and found that training time was reduced by 96% from 8 hours to 15 minutes. In fidelity, thanks to VR tools, customer satisfaction increased by 10% in 6 months.

But when it comes to new technologies, HR leaders must be critical.If [employees] Why did you buy it when you didn’t want to use it? Bersin asked.

He states that the tool needs to be tested by employees first and then consistently revisited once rolled out.

A company [the Josh Bersin Academy] He said there are 90 well-being apps in his profile, shutting off apps that aren’t in use at the end of the year. He called this Marie Kondo’s approach, named after the famous decorator Clutter Advisor, who encourages people to destroy non-joyful objects.

Pilot test these technology apps. This helps to better understand what is going on, he said.

Audiences asked if HR leaders should demand a larger technical budget. Bersin said organizations don’t have to spend a fortune on HR technology to provide employees with a positive experience. The more complex the enterprise, the more valuable some of these systems are, but SMEs should focus on the basics, he said.

He said small businesses don’t want a flashy learning system. Culture and feedback are more important than these gorgeous tools.

Phil Albinus is HRE’s HR Tech Editor. He has been in charge of personal and business technology for 25 years and has been the editor and editor-in-chief of many financial services, trading technology, and employee benefits titles. He is a graduate of SUNY New Paltz and lives in the Hudson Valley with his audiologist’s wife and three adult children. He can contact [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ philalbinus.

