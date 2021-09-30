Google announces enhanced shopping tools





In today’s top retail news, Google is adding new features to Google Lens technology to make shopping more seamless, and Square and TikTok have partnered to allow online sellers to send customers directly to the digital storefront. I am. Etsy has also opened a virtual house to keep consumers interested, and the spread of COVID-19 across Vietnam has delayed the delivery of iPhone 13.

The new Google Shopping tool provides consumers with visual and inventory certainty while promoting higher conversions

Google is rolling out extensions to Google Lens technology for iOS and Chrome browsers, leveraging image recognition technology and search giant shopping graph databases to bring new levels of discoverability and satisfaction to the digital shopping experience. Producing degree. In a conversation with Karen Webster, Google’s Vice President of Merchant Shopping / GM Matt Madrigal said some of the extensions will allow consumers to filter stores by whether certain items are in stock. rice field.

Square, TikTok team links online sellers through social media platforms

Square, a global software, payment and hardware platform, works with short-form video platform TikTok to offer new integrations to connect online sellers to potential customers via video on social media platforms. increase. The joint effort will allow sellers to send viewers directly from TikTok’s videos, ads, and shopping tabs to products available in the existing Square Online store, which will soon be available to all sellers.

The Etsys 12 Room Virtual House aims to give shoppers a sense of relaxation

Over the past 18 months, the market has taken a major step in expanding the way consumers interact with sellers in the quest to retain pandemic shoppers seeking masks and other handmade products from Etsy. Opened the door to real estate-a powered, shoppable home. Built in collaboration with Boundary, with 12 separate rooms full of virtual merchandise, Etsy House has hundreds of items to consider and incorporates the ability to share your home and its content on social media. Take advantage of another hot consumer trend.

COVID-19 Vietnam surge delays iPhone 13 delivery

Delivery of Apples iPhone 13 is delayed as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Vietnam. This is mainly due to the limited supply of camera modules for the quartet of new smartphones. According to a report from Nikkei Asia, Apple is assembling a significant number of components in Vietnam. One of the camera module manufacturing facilities in southern Vietnam has recently recovered. This means that production may recover in the coming weeks, but some phone wait times are up to 4 weeks in the United States.

New PYMNTS Data: Today’s Self-Service Shopping Journey – September 2021

Summary: 80% of consumers are interested in using non-traditional checkout options such as self-service, but only 35% were available for recent purchases. Today’s self-service shopping journey, a collaboration between PYMNTS and Toshiba, analyzes over 2,500 answers and learns how merchants address availability and awareness issues to meet the demands of self-service kiosks.

