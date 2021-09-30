Residents want more transparency from Google in their water deal with The Dalles





The Google data center in Zadares, Oregon was the first technology giant. Currently, the company is aiming to build something else.

Google

Residents of Oregon City in Columbia River Gorge are worried about Google’s latest plans to expand in the region.

The company aims to build a new data center on the premises of its former aluminum smelter in Zadares, a port city of approximately 15,000 people in north-central Oregon. Google built the first ever data center there in 2006.

The company has negotiated with the city authorities of Zadares two contracts to significantly reduce property taxes that Google pays for new developments and to secure the water needed to expand its business.

The arrangement to deliver groundwater to Google has drawn skepticism from the general public, who are becoming more vigilant about Oregon’s water stability in changing climates, and that suspicion was fully addressed at a recent city council meeting. Shown in.

After the details of the agreement were made public, Councilor Dan Richardson addressed Mayor Richard Maze and Director of Public Works, Dave Anderson.

I know that many people have expressed their concerns, and you know that I share those concerns. Richardson told the council on Monday that Waters is absolutely important to our community. As I told you, to the mayor, and perhaps others, this city is an oasis on the edge of a large desert, and the only reason we were able to thrive here is our water supply. Because of.

Companies such as Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon often set up data centers in rural areas near large, densely populated areas. Land and electricity are cheaper, and small cities are usually keen on economic investment. Google claims to have injected about $ 1.8 billion into The Dalles since the company established its presence in The Dalles.

However, Google and other companies have long obscured water consumption statistics in data centers and server farms. The facility requires large amounts of water to cool the equipment used to store photos, videos, and files of all kinds for Internet users.

In recent years, some numbers have been leaked to indicate that data centers are swallowing water, polluting what environmentally friendly imaging companies are trying to paint on their own. As the size and number of buildings increased in the western rural areas, communities like Zadares became more important when Big Tech came to town or tried to expand its footprint.

Multicolor pipes transport water around Google’s data center in Zadares to cool the equipment.

Google

Google takes the position that the use of water in data centers is a unique trade secret. Dulles city officials have signed a non-disclosure agreement with the company that prohibits Google from revealing exactly how much water it plans to use in its new development.

Why can’t we get that information and be more transparent? Resident Bruce Schwartz, who attended a city council meeting via Zoom, asked. It seems quite unpleasant to negotiate with someone who can claim trade secrets for all activities.

Without providing details, Zadares officials shared some information about Google’s planned water use.

Google owns the water rights associated with the former aluminum smelter. The proposed agreement will transfer those water rights to Zadares, and Google will pay a standard fee to access the water needed from the city.

Without this agreement [Google] Alternatively, public works director Anderson told the council that these wells could be used in any other industry, just as they did in previous aluminum plants.

According to Anderson, the amount of water that can be drawn from The Dalles groundwater aquifer each year without causing a decline is 5,500 acre-foot per year. Currently, only about 1,800 acre-foot are drawn from the aquifer annually.

Proposed water requirements in [Google] According to Anderson, development is well below these capacity limits.

Under the agreement, Google will also pay approximately $ 28.5 million to improve its water infrastructure, including waterlines, groundwater wells, and aquifer storage and recovery systems.

Still, some residents have expressed concern about Oregon’s change in hydrology and whether the city’s promise to Google will make the water available in the future. The state designated Zadares as an important groundwater area in 1959 after the water table fell to record lows.

According to Dawn Rasmussen, who lives outside the city and uses wells, we may have water rights, but if we fall into the red and the aquifer begins to fall, the city will turn off Google. I wonder?

Is there any protection built into this supposed scenario to protect me if I start pulling down such a volume and the pump dries? Vance Ellet, who also uses a well and lives outside the town, added. I can’t fight google. I don’t have the kind of money to enter a contest with them.

Anderson said it was in the best interests to secure water rights from Google rather than leaving them privately owned by the community.

And if there are such challenges, we have the opportunity to deal with them, he said.

A Google spokesperson refused to answer questions about the company’s water use at The Dalles, but sent a written statement.

The statement said Wasco County was proud to be home to our first data center. And I was thrilled to continue talking with local officials about an agreement that would allow us to continue to grow while supporting the community. As we explored growth, we addressed the long-term health of the county’s economy and natural resources.

In early September, Google promised to replenish more water than it would consume at facilities around the world.

The Dulles City Council will vote for a water and tax agreement with Google at its next meeting on October 25th. Check here for the meeting schedule and agenda.

Editor’s Note: Dawn Rasmussen was previously a member of the OPB Community Advisory Board.

