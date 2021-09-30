Investible Launches A $ 100 Million AUD Fund for Early-stage Climate Technology Startups – TechCrunch





Investible, an early-stage venture company based in Sydney known for investing in Canva and other top Australian startups, announced today that it will raise A $ 100 million in the Climate Tech Fund. This is the first time Investible has launched a sector-focused fund. The first two funds, including A $ 50 million, which closed earlier this year, were neither sector-agnostic.

Last month, Investible announced that it would partner with the City of Sydney to launch Greenhouse, a growth and innovation hub for climate technology start-ups. When Greenhouse opens next year, it will bring together startups, researchers, scholars and businesses. This includes climate technology companies outside the Investibles portfolio.

It’s about helping you move from startup to scale, partly with the goal of doing additional research to improve your technology, understanding exactly what your company is looking for, and finding your next customer. is. Climate Technology Fund.

The fund invests in a seed round, but reserves half of its capital for subsequent financing. We mainly support Australian companies, but we plan to allocate up to 30% of our funding to international companies. Focuses on six sectors identified by the United Nations Environment Program as being most important to reduce climate change and global warming: energy, transportation, industry, buildings and cities, food and agriculture, forests and land use. ..

The fund is led by Klein, a former CEO of Renewable Energy Manager New Energy Solar, and Patrick Sheave, who has invested in tech companies since 2014 and has focused specifically on climate technology startups since 2019. To do.

Kline told TechCrunch that with each passing year, he realized that he needed to do more in this area, and coming from the other end, Investible had 1,500 to 2,000 transaction flows per year. He said he was watching and many of them focused on climate. About the company’s decision to launch a sector-agnostic, climate-focused fund.

He added that more people are paying attention to climate change and it is driving consumer choice and making businesses more transparent. More governments have set goals that require critical technology and capital to achieve them.

The Investibles Climate Fund typically starts at around A $ 1.5 million and participates in seed rounds of up to 30%, or around A $ 500,000. Subsequent checks can be up to millions of dollars.

The fund uses the same investment process as a fund that is agnostic to the Investibles sector, but uses climate-focused criteria. For example, you might consider emissions that can be reduced, founding teams, the size of the opportunity, and the time it takes to develop and monetize the technology.

Scientists have been talking about climate change for decades and there has been a lot of debate, but I’m finally at the end of the debate, people are saying this is artificial, and we really are this I think Klein admits that he has to take action in 10 years.

