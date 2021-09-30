New change to Google Ads keyword matching: what that really means





Google’s latest announcement may be the most confusing to date. It’s different from the display ad announcement, which I was wondering why it was announced and exactly what’s different, but how brain gymnastics is between quotes and parentheses, exact matches, and exact variations. Even more so because it contains the required match type you are experienced.

Therefore, this post breaks down Google’s latest announcement as follows:

Three changes Google has made to Google Ads keyword matching behavior. What Google says is that this means using multiple match types. Why some PPC experts beg for different things.This is what Google says

In an announcement on September 23, Google shared that it has improved its keyword matching technology and changed the rules for how keywords are selected in your account.

Like other Google announcements (and for Google’s defense, as other companies do), it’s assembled positively. So how …

Google says the update is designed to help you:

You have better control over the keywords that match your search, especially for partial matches. It reduces account complexity by giving you more control over where traffic goes without the extra work of multiple match types. Ultimately, you can use fewer keywords to more easily attract more relevant and performance traffic.

There are many aspects to the announcement that PPC experts disagree with, which we will discuss later.

For now, let’s break down what Google is telling us in this announcement.

Change # 1: BERT has improved the accuracy of keyword matching

The first thing Google points out is that the BERT algorithmic technology used to interpret languages, queries, and search intents is applied to keyword matching behavior, making it more predictable and accurate, especially for partial matches. ..

Here’s an example provided by Google:

If someone searches for a very specific auto part, such as the 1995 5-speed transmission seal input shaft, Google can now match the query with the auto part with the partial match keyword.

An example of how BERT can help Google better match search results and search intent. (Image source)

Changed # 2: Exact match logic now also applies to partial and phrase matches

To understand this change, let’s clarify the current logic of exact match: Returning to the February announcement that abolished the modified partial match, Google will always prioritize the same exact match keywords: Shared search that will be. So, if your ad group is targeting multiple exact match keywords, prior to this update, Google will consider exact match keywords that are slightly different from your search query if they are considered relevant to the meaning of your search query. May be selected. This will give priority to the same exact match keyword.

This same logic is now applied to the partial and phrase match keywords. Therefore, if you don’t have the exact match keyword that is the same as your query, but there is a partial match or phrase match keyword that is related to your query, Google will prioritize the partial match or phrase match keyword that exactly matches your query.

Here’s an example provided by Google:

If someone searches for a sushi delivery near me and you are targeting a partial match sushi delivery near me and a partial match sushi delivery, you are targeting an exact match sushi delivery near me Unless so, sushi delivery with similarly matching partially matched keywords is prioritized. Will be provided.

Match type review if needed:

Image source

Change # 3: If there are multiple related keywords and match types [but not identical] Ad rank isn’t the only determinant for queries

The final point of the announcement is that if the keywords are related to the search query, but none of them are the same, Google will use the ad rank and other relevance signals to provide the keywords, not just the Ad rank. Indicates to decide. Other relevance signals include the meaning and intent of the search term, and the meaning of the target keyword based on the associated landing page (thanks to BERT).

Here’s an example provided by Google:

If someone searches for a quick sushi delivery near me and targets phrase-matching fast sushi delivery and partial-match food delivery, Google is more relevant even if it has a lower ad rank than the partial-match keyword, Select a phrase matching keyword.

According to Google, these rules always prioritize the most relevant keywords, making partial matching easier to use and maintaining control. The following graph is provided to illustrate the new logic.

The graph that Google uses to illustrate this change is:

This means that the new rules for keyword matching depend not only on ad rank, but also on relevance. If you’re confused by this (that is, if Google doesn’t always match the relevance), you’re not alone. I’ll explain this in a little more detail.

Google result points

In the past, I’ve written about using the same keywords in multiple match types to identify the most successful keywords. Google says this is no longer needed.

Point 1: You can get more qualified traffic with fewer keywords

Again, this is just what Google is saying. These improvements give you better control over the keywords that match your search, especially in the case of partial matches. This “reduces account complexity” and eliminates the extra work of using multiple match types to control where traffic travels in your account.

Point 2: You need to create a theme-based ad group

Google recommends that you “group your keywords into thematically consistent ad groups so that your ads come from the ad groups you expect.”

Therefore, if sushi and pizza are the most popular searches for food delivery services, create three ad groups:

One ad group that includes a creative page and a landing page for sushi delivery. A second group with a creative page and a landing page for pizza delivery. A third ad group with a creative page and a landing page for food delivery.

Point 3: There is no benefit to using multiple match types when combining partial matches and smart bidding.

What Google says is that partial matches are more accurate and predictable, and follow the same logic as exact matches (prioritize the same keywords), so target the appropriate partial matches and get the same results. It means that you can get it. If you target an exact version that matches the phrase for that keyword:

Also, keep in mind that when using partial matches in smart bids, there is no benefit to using the same keyword for multiple match types. Partial matches already cover the same query and improve performance with real-time bid optimization.

This is what others say

Here are some reactions and resources from PPC experts on this update.

Amy Bishop: “Putting all the eggs in a Broad Match Basque etc. can increase the CPL.”

In a search engine journal article, Amy Bishop explains that multiple match types can be valuable for the same keyword and runs small tests on his account to draw his own conclusions. Recommended.

“It’s still worth having multiple match types in the sense that exact matches need to be more closely matched and can be more relevant than partial match keywords. Putting them in a partial match basket can result in higher cost-per-click (because the term is likely to match other less relevant terms, which can increase costs.”

Julie Bacchini: “Don’t you match the most relevant keywords to your query so far?”

Julie Bacchini shares a much stronger sentiment about this update in her post, Keyword Matching AGAIN, on Google Ads Updates. Some sneak peaks:

“Do you think Google Ads is smart enough to know if your site actually offers a 1995 5-speed transmission seal input shaft?” “If the term matches an exact match or phrase keyword?” , Should it be the only relevant signal needed? “” Especially here again, there is no mention of a close variant of our friend, so how does it work? ” Greg Finn: “This is horrifying general advice.”

Greg Finn also responded in the opposite blog post: Sorry Google, when using partial matches in smart bidding, there are advantages to using multiple match types.

I think this is a comprehensive statement that doesn’t apply to all advertiser use cases. True to the core pillars of Cypress North, I opposed and disagreed with this drastic advice.

Then, even if you use partial matches in your smart bids, it provides four scenarios where using multiple match types can be beneficial.

Mark Bissoni: “Covering all variations of the query and making exact match settings available is a pain in the ass.”

In Mark’s Twitter thread, he lists some of his closely related keywords and writes:

“This means that you need a very long keyword list (using the same match type) to cover all the ways you can enter keywords.”

thread

Ginny Marvin: “You don’t have to list plurals, etc.”

Ginny Marvin, a Google Ads product liaison, responded to Mark’s tweet:

“The behavior of the closed variant doesn’t change, so you don’t have to list the plurals, etc. (agree, that’s a hassle), and the exact match takes precedence over the same KW set for the phrase or partial match.”

Then she links to a Google help article about a similar variant.

Susie Marino: “This is an awakening call to advertisers who have been too lazy to clean up their keywords.”

Susie Marino says she can understand where the pushbacks are coming from.

“I know where the pushbacks are coming from. Theoretically, as Julie said, this matching behavior should have been happening all the time. This is another failure for people to use partial match. Seems like a necessary push. Plus, Google’s automatic keyword matching example was weak up to a particular auto parts search. What if you really don’t want to match it? “

However, she agrees that smart bidding will help.

“But in that case, by lowering bids (hopefully?), Smart bidding will be our savior. Otherwise, this has been too lazy to clean up keywords. I think it’s a call for awakening for the advertisers. “

She also supports the concept of shrinking the keyword list.

“We need to acknowledge Google’s credit for encouraging the use of more keywords. Many overlook the rules for my personal pet, the closed variant. The plural of keywords. No or small variations are needed. Just use it. You can cut the optimization time in half by using the core terms needed to convey the point. “

If there are too many keywords, things get complicated. Google’s shameless plugin for partial matching and smart bidding isn’t welcomed, but I find the lesson on shrinking the keyword list useful. At the very least, this will cause people to reassess their search intent, and at least it’s a step in the right direction. “

Partial match tips

As Google further promotes the use of partial matches in smart bidding, the following resources may help:

What are your thoughts?

A better understanding of how match-type behavior has changed, what Google means to “improve” partial matches, and how other advertisers interpret it. hoping. what about you? What do you think of this match type update?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wordstream.com/blog/ws/2021/09/27/google-ads-match-type-update-2021-explained The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos