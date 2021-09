Fiserv expands to Union County, adding 2,000 positions

Data.MyCentralJersey.com: Search Public Records in Millions of New Jersey, USA

Berkeley Heights – Fiserv, the world’s leading provider of payment and financial services technology, expands its presence in New Jersey with 2,000 new employees in a four-story building on 100 Connell Drive.

Wisconsin-based Fiserv made an announcement on Wednesday. On the same day, the New Jersey Bureau of Economic Development’s board approved a tax credit of $ 109,229,575 over a seven-year period.

“Berkeley Heights has a great partner in Fiserve,” said Mayor Angie Debunny. “The company’s technology focus and diversity commitment are an ideal complement to our community and we look forward to a long-term partnership that will continue to grow.”

The company said in a press release that the Fiserv campus would act as a “center of excellence” for technological and product innovation. Fiserv will also invest more than $ 105 million to improve vacant office buildings.

A total of 3,000 people will be employed at the facility.

According to the press release, most of the new work is technology-related, and the company’s strategy is to bring people to a strategic hub to inspire innovation and collaboration, attract the best talent and provide the best service to clients. Along.

New Jersey Labor Shortage: Murphy Offers $ 500 to Workers Hired and Trained for New Jobs

Fiserv also partners with local universities, including Rutgers University – Newark, to create programs and opportunities for students and graduates.

“Fiserv has been in New Jersey for decades. Berkeley Heights’ new location will be a dynamic hub for collaboration and innovation, attracting people to an exciting work environment and advancing payments and financial services on behalf of clients. Creates an opportunity for unparalleled energy and career growth experiences, “said Frank Visignano, president and chief executive officer of the company. “We look forward to helping the good by positively and meaningfully influencing and contributing to the Berkeley Heights community as part of our investment in this new Fiserv location.”

Governor Phil Murphy praised the decision.

“This announcement from Fiserv is exactly what we envisioned when we created the Emerge program, an innovative company that offers high-paying jobs that choose to expand in New Jersey,” Murphy said. Stated. “I’m excited to see what Fiserv saw in New Jersey and look forward to the company’s continued success.”

