Louisiana Tech will outperform with first freshman registration, even after a year filled with the effects of COVID-19





The 2020-21 academic year called for an innovative approach to almost everything, including university recruitment.

At Louisiana Tech, creative recruitment techniques such as virtual tours and online events have spawned new students in more classes for the first time than in 2020. These students also have an average of 24.7 ACT scores and are one of the most prepared freshman groups in the university.

The total enrollment of Louisianatex in the 2021-22 academic year is 11,173, a decrease of only 24 students from the 2020-21 academic year. The number of undergraduate students enrolled has increased by 103 since the same period last year, and the retention rate of current students has reached 80%, which leads the state.

Dr. Lesgis, President of Louisiana Tech, said that our admission staff has helped our admissions staff stay connected with future students and assist them in any challenges they may encounter in a completely different college search process. I did a great job in the year. We also found that our students are looking for a university where they can create normal experiences and connections in an unusual year.

Early in the fall 2021 recruitment cycle, Techs Admissions Office began using live Instagram broadcasts to answer questions from future students and provide campus information videos for high school counselors to share with students. rice field. Video tours for each university have been put together, and student recruiters, who usually do face-to-face tours, have begun writing personal letters to each prospective student. Recruiters have sent personalized videos to future students to show their ability to participate in the Tech Family.

This year we have all taught us the importance of relationships. I think the strength that our admission team has always fostered relationships with students and partnerships with schools has been demonstrated over the past year.

Double enrollment has increased to about 200 students since the same period last year, as more students continue to work to earn college credits while in high school. Louisiana Tech has the fastest time to a degree, 4.1 years, of all public universities in Louisiana.

The top five technology majors from 2021 to 22 are mechanical engineering, biology, computer science, kinematics and health sciences, and nursing.

