The new Google Nest doorbell (wired) will be available in 2022





Google is working on a great successor to the excellent Nest Hello doorbell, which recently rebranded Nest Doorbell (wired). The new Nest Doorbell supports 24/7 recording, runs on the Google Home app (not the Nest app), and will be released in 2022.

Google Nest GM Rishi Chandra shared the news today in a blog post on the Google Nest Community forum. We promise to be more transparent about where to take our camera portfolio, Chandra writes. If you are using a wired doorbell connection, we recommend that you use a doorbell that can support continuous video history 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (via your Nest Aware subscription). We are pleased to announce the launch of the 2nd generation Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022.

No further details were shared about the new doorbell camera, so I’m not sure if it’s smaller than the new, very large Nest doorbell (battery). Perhaps it will be because it doesn’t have to be packed in a huge large battery.

We also don’t know if offline storage and battery backup will be provided in the event of a power outage. This is Google’s latest battery-powered Nest camera and doorbell feature. Today’s Nest Doorbell (wired) has some features that Nest Doorbell (battery) doesn’t have, such as Alexa and SmartThings integration, a wider field of view, a larger zoom, and a 2K color sensor. In addition, you can use your Nest Aware subscription to receive sound alerts (speakers, dog barks).

The Nest Doorbell (battery) video specs are lower than the current Nest Doorbell (wired).Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Google has already said that new cameras should get a sound warning, but my guess is that some of these high-end hardware specs won’t reach the second-generation nested doorbells. .. So far, Google’s own version of Nest products has tended to get rid of what they’ve made to be best-in-class products in order to pursue lower prices. As a good example, the new Nest Thermostat throws away the original version of the beautiful tactile dial for almost half the price.

The new Nest Doorbell supports 24/7 recording

Chandra also shared details about the integration of the Nest and Google Home apps. The entire post essentially tells the user that they had to use the Google Home app to manage their new camera when they were accustomed to seamlessly experiencing the great Nest app on their old Nest device. I apologized to. We’re working on incorporating the experiences and Nest devices you’ve come to love with the Nest app into your Home app, he writes. It takes time to do this correctly.

He shared the upcoming ability to switch events quickly and easily in the Google Home app. Currently, if the events are far apart, you’ll have to scroll for hours. You also have the option of just getting a glimpse of the event instead of playing it completely.

He also confirmed that the Google Home app desktop option will be available in 2022. This option allows the user to view and control the new Nest camera and doorbell feed, but does not specifically mention older ones such as the first generation Nest Cams and Nest Cam. IQ. With the end of Nest Hello (sorry, Nest Doorbell (wired) 1st generation), the only legacy product that only works with the Nest app is the Nest Protect Smoke alarm. When it moves, it’s probably the end time of the Nest app.

