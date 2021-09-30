4 Google Calendar Efficiency Secrets That Blow Your Mind





Thank you. A lot of things are happening with Google Calendar.

Google’s agenda management app has moved from a simple place to store schedules to a complex hub for all sorts of communications. And it is constantly evolving, especially recently.

No matter how many hours I spend staring at the virtual wall of the calendar, in fact I’m willing to bet that the service has some features that I haven’t encountered yet. And some of them can make all the difference to the world when it comes to the success of juggling your promises.

Here are four great Google Calendar secrets that will change the way you interact with the agenda. Block calendar times and get in the habit of using them. Believe me: You are glad you did.

Google Calendar Secret # 1: Not connected? no problem!

For years, Google Calendar has been plagued by annoying restrictions: websites don’t work offline. Also, Calendar didn’t have a native desktop app for Windows PCs and Macs, so there was no way to access the agenda from a computer without a connection (unless you were using a Chromebook, with the option to install the Android app. Mobile will be provided) -App-driven workaround).

So what do you guess? Google quietly turned it on and added offline support to everyone on the calendar website. Earlier this year, the company announced offline calendar access to pay Workspace customers, but it seems that this option has become widely available under the radar.

And this may explain why it’s not getting more widespread attention: it’s up to you to find and activate the option. Until you do so, the calendar will continue to require a connection to function.

Fortunately, as long as you’re using Chrome, there aren’t many.

Click the gear-shaped icon in the upper right corner of the Google Calendar website, then in the menu that appears[設定]Click. Click the word “offline” in the menu on the left side of the screen in the main settings area.[オフラインカレンダーをオンにする]Select the check box next to.

that’s all. Data is now automatically synced on the calendar website. You can take advantage of the latest 4-week events and future events even if you don’t have an active connection.

Google Calendar Secret # 2: Meet Retreat

Some time ago, Google started automatically adding Google Meet links to every calendar event it created. Not only that. It also includes links to all event invitations you send.

If you’re actually using Google Meet for your event, it might be a welcome convenience. However, otherwise it’s quite unpleasant and can be very confusing as participants will see two different links in the invitation, especially if the event takes place on Zoom or another video conferencing platform. There is sex. To make matters worse, they may see the wrong link and end up in the wrong place.

Zoom Meeting Invitation-There is a meeting link automatically added at the bottom. Why? !!

Google has definitely not announced the fact that it is happening. It’s also not entirely clear that the pattern can be reversed and placed in a much more sensible non-default arrangement. Meet links only appear if you intentionally add them by clicking the button.

To switch between:

Once again, click on the gear-shaped icon in the upper right corner of the calendar website,[設定]Choose. Click “Event Settings” in the menu on the left side of the screen in the main setting area. Find the line that says “Automatically add Google Meet Video Conference to the event you created” and clear the checkbox next to it.

Oh, isn’t it good to solve a problem that you didn’t even realize it existed?

Google Calendar Secret # 3: Holidays from Holidays

I’ve recently heard from a few readers wondering why calendars are so crowded with random-looking events that don’t fit into their lives.

As you can imagine, there is a reason. A few weeks ago, Google extended the default “holiday” calendar in Google Calendar to include a number of supplementary events, such as Cinco de Mayo and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, in addition to basic federal holidays. And other such specific occasions.

That’s all fine, but if you’re aiming to limit your calendar to items that directly affect your schedule, all that extra can cause a lot of confusion.

The “holiday” calendar in Google Calendar contains far more events than before.

But don’t be afraid, as there is a quick and easy way to turn off all these added holidays. And once you know where to find it, it takes 20 seconds to achieve it.

Here’s the secret:

In the left sidebar of the calendar website, “Holidays” or, in some cases, “Holidays” [your country]”-Calendar. Must be under the” Other Calendar “header. (If you don’t see the sidebar at all, click the three-line menu icon in the upper left corner of the site to display it.) Click the three-dot menu icon next to the calendar to display it.[設定]Choose. On the next screen, find the line that says “Holiday Calendar Contents” and change the setting from “Holidays and Other Holidays” to “Holidays Only”.

It limits your holiday list to only the major federal holidays in your current country. If you want to turn off holidays altogether, you can. In the Google Calendar sidebar, clear the check box next to the same calendar, or if you want to remove it permanently, scroll back to that calendar’s settings. Find the “Unregister” option to the bottom of the screen.

Google Calendar Secret # 4: Codeword Collection

Last but not least, have you ever noticed that calendars sometimes display certain events in a larger, more eye-catching format with special graphics attached?This is the calendar mobile app[スケジュール]It is what you see in the view and is done automatically without any user effort or control.

These illustrations are triggered by the presence of a particular codeword in the event title. You can also hack the system to make events in the agenda stand out with specific illustrations if you know which codewords display which illustrations.

Events that include special codewords in the calendar will be larger, more colorful, and more eye-catching in the “Schedule” view of the app.

The word “dentist” in the event title pops up a toothbrush graphic, the word “haircut” produces a graphic with blow dryer and scissors, the word “Thanksgiving” generates, and so on. The codeword is very obvious. -is that so.

But other terms are unintentional anyway, and you probably don’t think you’ll use them on your agenda. for example:

If you add the word “ebook” to the end of the event title, the event will be displayed in a magnified form, with books, newspapers, and glasses around it. The phrase “coding time” places computers, phones, and tablets around related appointments. If there is an “English class” somewhere in the event title, a chat bubble and headphones will be placed in the item line. And the term “planned date” brings an illustration of a clock and a flashy calendar to any event it involves.

There are many more codewords from which they are derived. A complete list of calendar codewords can be found here. Take a peek and find what you like. Then custom-code your calendar to highlight important events with the strength you need to get your attention.

