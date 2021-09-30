Miami-Dade Mayor Announces New Innovation Advisor





Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava recently announced that Francesca de Kesada Coby will join the team as a technology innovation advisor to help engage, build and foster a more sustainable and equitable technology ecosystem in Miami-Dade County.

The new role is made possible by generous investment from John S. and the James L. Knight Foundation, establishing an innovation advisor in the Mayor’s Office of Levin Cava to accelerate the growth of the Miami-Days technology sector and make it more resilient. I built something with. Comprehensive economy and community.

This is a thrilling moment for the future of Miami technology. Leveraging Miami’s momentum and energy as a technology hub to expand resident opportunities throughout the community, while leveraging the spirit of innovation and collaboration with key entrepreneurs to address some of the biggest challenges More important than ever. Said Mayor Levine Cava. Knight for this generous investment to ensure that Miami-Dade has the tools and expertise to maximize our previous moments and build a technology sector that contributes to a more comprehensive and diverse economy. Thank you to the Foundation. No one can imagine a better person to step into this new role than Francesca de Quesada Coby, a native Miamian with extensive experience in building public-private partnerships. We look forward to working closely with her and the leaders of the entire technical community to move forward together.

Covey is an experienced business development technology executive and investor with over 15 years of experience in developing public-private partnerships and advising technology companies, elected officials and government agencies. She is a venture city partner and is investing in early stage companies.

Prior to this position, he worked at Facebook, focusing on underserved users such as Internet.org growth, collaboration with Latin American developers, and the creation of better payment tools with Novi / Diem. Expanded by leading a partnership team. She also began her financial career by working at the White House as a Deputy Counselor for Strategic Engagement from 2011 to 2013. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and French from Columbia University and a master’s degree in finance and strategy from Sciences Po in Paris.

Miami-Dade County is a fast-growing technology hub built through dynamic partnerships between local governments, the private sector and universities. According to Francesca de Quesada Covey, we are excited to bring the experience of building and scaling products focused on the underserved community and creating more space for diverse founders. We are pleased to help deepen the relationship between the technology community and Miami-Dade County and advance Mayor Levinekabas’ efforts to build a comprehensive, diverse and prosperous economy.

Raul Moas, director of the Knight Foundations Miami program, said he was excited to support Francesca de Kesada Coby’s role as an innovation advisor in Miami-Dade County.

Her important work in this role will further accelerate the growth of Greater Miami’s technology sector, increase access to opportunities and put Miamians at the center of the future of the community.

Since 2012, Knight has invested in Miami’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by expanding individual economic opportunities and supporting initiatives to build a community of innovators. Nowadays, Knight has a pipeline of technical talent to meet the growing demand from companies that need more skilled talent to drive growth and Miamians who want to participate in the local technology economy. Focus on growth.

Connect with customers and grow your business

click here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://communitynewspapers.com/biscayne-bay/miami-dade-mayor-announces-new-tech-innovation-advisor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos