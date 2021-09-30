According to Sonos, Google is blocking the provision of multiple voice assistants at once





Sonos has developed a system called Concurrency that allows multiple voice assistants to interoperate with smart speakers, but had to put the plan on hold for Google, a new Washington Post report explains.

Concurrency works, as the name implies, by allowing the Google Assistant and Amazons Alexa to be used side by side. Sonos currently sells speakers that allow you to choose between Alexa and Google, but you can only operate one at a time and you’ll need to disable one to use the other. In the concurrency demo, all you have to do is talk to both and say your name, and the Washington Post shares the Sonos demo.

Sonos wants a voice assistant to work with

The basic idea behind relying on multiple assistants is that each is highly capable of performing different tasks, offers different integrations with smart home devices, and has different approaches to privacy and security. is. For example, you may not want a company that collects large amounts of data about smart homes. Alexa keeps a log of what happened in your home until you enter and delete it, but Google doesn’t keep a history of how you used a third-party device, Washington. The post is writing. Sonos has been working on several versions of the idea since at least 2017.

Amazon appears to be participating in Concurrency, but agrees with the idea that voice assistants need to be interoperable, but Amazon’s David Limp says Google is in the way, The Post Sonos. I’m talking to. Specifically, Google’s sales agreement reports that assistants need to act as the only general-purpose AI.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda made the following statement in response to Sonos’s allegations: It does not deny the company’s policy regarding the Google Assistant.

Competition in the early smart home market is fierce, and many efforts are underway to develop common standards among businesses. Google is committed to making the smart home ecosystem more interoperable and open. To do this, we work with other technology companies to address interoperability, provide consumers with more choices, protect privacy, and develop common standards that create an easy-to-use experience. Promoted the creation of an industry working group. We are one of the most active members of this group. Interoperability remains our priority, but we also want to enable our users to use our products positively and protect their privacy.

Sonos has already argued with Google over the allegation that the company duplicated multi-room speaker technology, which Google has violently denied. Sonos also seems to be working on its own voice assistant, which is completely separate from the Google Assistant and Alexa implementations. Concurrency can be a huge win for anyone struggling to bridge multiple smart home devices and make Sonos products much more convenient for their customers. The question is whether a company’s partner will make it happen.

September 29, 4:26 pm ET Update: Added a statement from Google.

