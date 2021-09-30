The company has big plans for innovation, leading smart solar technology towards EV charging mobility





Image of TerraVis solar tonneau via Worksport, Ltd.

Worksport, Ltd. Steven Rossi, CEO and Founder of (NASDAQ: WKSP) (NASDAQ: WKSPW), spoke at Benzingas EVCon2021 last week to announce news about TerraVis’ subsidiary TerraVis Solis and COR technology. He talked about market forecasts, the history of Worksport as a global designer and producer of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) bedspreads for consumer pickup trucks, and where the company plans to go in the near future.

Rossi not only talked about his product pipeline and his mission as an innovator in the solar sector, but also the expansion of the entire market and how Worksport bridges the line between on-grid and off-road electrification, EV status. We also talked about how to establish. I’ve never been there before.

Worksport is a North American leader in pickup truck tonneau, operating in a wider automotive market through its accessories and manufacturing divisions.

The company operates on two pillars. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, TerraVis, will revolutionize and supercharge the future of electric vehicles (EVs) by introducing renewable and highly efficient hydrogen fuel cell technology to the world through EV fast charging units and microgrid power supply structures. I am.

The company anticipates, solves, and leverages future-centric energy adoption challenges and designs highly intelligent accessories that disrupt the industry. Its green-based energy system has no power grid connections and dominates the road wherever it is.

Worksport has been servicing leading automotive companies, including Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) (NYSE: FCAU) Ram Trucks, for the past decade through the production of a wide range of OEM private labels, continuing through TerraVis Solis, COR. We provide services. And NPEV, non-parasitic EV product line.

Worksport as a global leader establishes a new niche in microgrid technology

The Worksports global portfolio of tightly protected intellectual property includes 15 different patents and 20 trademarks worldwide. The product is designed to set higher standards for others entering the market, creating substantial barriers and consolidating its unique position within the market in which it operates.

Shaped from conception to creation, Rossi is about the true nature of its business and how proud it is as a brand, not as a product of previous mergers or acquisitions. I will explain.

Worksport and its subsidiary TerraVis are one of the only major competitors in the FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) sector.

TerraVis Energy intervenes and steals the show

The Solar Cover Tono is a wise accessory already on the market. They are specially designed to fit existing EVs and are driving all efforts towards decarbonization of the transportation industry with the ultimate goal of moving the planet towards viable energy solutions. increase.

TerraVis Energy focuses on the future of sustainable transportation and takes the necessary steps to forever destroy the realm of EV technology on a large scale (“Worksport makes the impossible possible: Green Energy Micro”. Grid system enhances EV trucks and off-the-grid life styling “).

Reliance on the grid is outdated and dangerous, Rossi said, explaining that electricity passing through the grid still produces CO2 emissions. The Worksports solution is power outage, power outage, overload, and grid independent.

Pickup truck dominates North America

Rossi has EV fast charging networks such as Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Libyan, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) metropolitan hubs and Waymo-powered vehicles in populous areas.

Despite global pandemics, supply chain disruptions and production clawbacks, more than 12 million pickup trucks were sold in 2019 and 11 million in 2020. Last year, there were about 56 million pickups on the road. As fuel prices soared, many demanded overhauls of outdated infrastructure to move forward into an electrified future.

Worksport estimates that 82% of all lightweight vehicles sold in 2028 will be electric pickup trucks. The company expects a CAGR of 8.5%, the overall value of the specialty equipment market is already $ 46.2 billion, and the tonneau cover market is estimated at $ 540 million annually.

New market, one vertical at a time

In 2020 and 2021, Worksport implemented slimmer and more efficient operations. With this investment, growth remained strong, with margins maximized by nearly 70%. This allowed the company to develop new and innovative product lines, increase revenue and expand into new markets without debt.

Rossi predicts that profitability will increase as the economy returns to normal, eventually increasing scalability, expansion, and distribution, and margins will reach higher economic growth.

He disclosed partnerships with Atlis and Hercules, as well as OEM, Tier 1 strategic partnerships with other global manufacturers. Worksport is also currently in the process of deep partnership discussions with several major vehicle brands on the world stage to supply conventional and solar truck accessories.

The company has a market capitalization of $ 175.1 million, has issued 15.39 million shares as of September 15, 2021, and has liquidity of over $ 28 million. Its average trading volume has fallen to about 814,570 and total annual spending is estimated at $ 1.8 million.

Worksport will secure $ 30 million in funding between 2020 and 2021 with a strong financial backbone and a solid balance sheet.

In the energy sector, with energy storage reaching $ 19.74 billion, TerraVis expects to grow by 20.4% by 2027. The EV market is generally projected to have an additional CAGR of 29% by 2030, accounting for 32% of the total market share of new cars bought and sold in North America.

Pre-orders on GoTerravis.com will give you access to more information about Worksport’s brand new brand and product line.

