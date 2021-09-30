Google Cloud promises Ice Lake Xeon VM again this year The Register





Google says Intel’s latest Ice Lake data center processor is ready for public cloud services.

Google claimed on Wednesday that the chip, officially known as the third-generation Intel Xeon scalable processor, will offer 30% better price performance than its predecessor in the advertising giant cloud.

The 10nm chip is delivered in an N2 compute engine virtual machine that can be set up for web services, back office applications, and more. The closely related N2DVM is offered in rival 7nm AMD 2nd Generation Epyc Silicon. The N2 currently uses Intel’s 14nm 2nd generation Xeon scalable processor, codenamed Cascade Lake.

Looking at the other clouds, the timing of Google’s announcement this week is interesting. When Intel officially tore Ice Lake’s rap in April, Microsoft, Oracle, and Amazon were ready to announce that a third-generation Xeon would be on the platform.

At the time, Google didn’t find a similar stand-alone announcement, but Intel named Google as one of its major cloud partners at launch, placing the Google Compute Engine Program Manager on the camera, and the latest generation of silicon. Announced that it will appear. Web Goliath’s public platform by the end of the year.

Ultimately, Oracle said the Ice Lake virtual machine will be available globally by the end of April. Amazon made one instance of Ice Lake available in August. If you ask a lot of questions, Microsoft has a variety of Ice Lake VMs available as previews.

And for Google? It’s not there yet. The N2VM with IceLake silicon is said to be “available in preview at the beginning of Q421 in the us-central1, europe-west4, and asia-southeast1 regions.”

“Availability in additional Google Cloud Regions alongside the current N2 Machine Family Region is planned for the coming months,” Google employees Ziv Kalmanovich and Subra Chandramouli tentatively announced in the announcement. Added.

Eventually, with the advent of 3rd generation Xeon, N2 instances will be available from 80 to up to 128 virtual CPU cores. And for the most demanding applications, 640GB up to 864GB of RAM is guaranteed.

Intel has touted the Ice Lake family as 46% faster than its predecessor for certain data center workloads, and AI tasks such as language processing are said to be up to 74% faster. We always take these numbers with just a little salt.

“Roughly speaking, Ice Lake offers more cores and higher performance than its predecessor, 40-28, with enhanced AI acceleration, added security, and cryptographic acceleration. It has more built-in acceleration features, such as the acceleration feature. “Intel’s spokesman said in an email.

Google didn’t answer the question about whether to include the Ice Lake chip in other virtual machine products.

Given Intel’s 10nm process node and long delays in the Ice Lake range, there is an ongoing global semiconductor shortage. We are not holding our breath due to the low availability of these latest Xeons on competing platforms. The cloud giant doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to update the server with its flagship Intel silicon for some reason.

