OGIG Adds Tech Stocks With Over 80% Revenue Growth | Jobs

OGIG recently completed a semi-annual portfolio restructuring, adding new positions to 12 companies with strong revenue growth of over 80% (weighted average), driven by new technologies. The OGIG index is a rule-based index intended for identification and addition. Stocks as growth indicators improve.

Kevin OLeary, Chairman of OShares ETF, talks about the difference between old and new technologies. Explain why I like new technology. New tech companies generate innovation, strong revenue growth, and value, but many older tech companies are slowing down as new tech companies eat lunch. OGIG is my favorite strategy for the rapidly changing technology sector. You can use it in your portfolio to replace or complement other technology investments.

Watch the video for comments from Kevin OLeary and Connor O Brien, CEOs of OShares ETF: Old Tech vs. New Tech: Structural Growth.

Addition of OGIG Top 5: Average revenue growth of 115%, year-to-date revenue of 109%

Company 1

OGIG weight

MarketCapitalization ($ B)

Revenue Growth (TTM)

Performance YTD

Sea Ltd

2.43%

$ 182

129%

71%

ROBLOX Corp

1.46%

$ 45

119%

80%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc

1.37%

$ 17

84%

77%

Digital Turbine Inc

1.36%

$ 6

179%

18%

Asana Inc

1.22%

$ 22

62%

300%

Total (weight) or average

7.84%

$ 54

115%

109%

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP Newweight as of September 17, 2021. Data as of September 17, 2021. Roblox YTD: 3/9 / 2021-09 / 17/2021. TTM: Last 12 months.

Connor OBrien commented on Tech’s rating and the differences between OGIG. Tech looks expensive to some. Maybe. Tech has been expensive for years and Tech has been working well for years. Using the price-to-sales valuation for 100 Nasdaq shares, OGIG shares appear to be a 20% discount. One reason is that OGIG shares continue to grow strongly. The weighted average of the portfolio is 50% at OGIG, which is almost double the growth of Nasdaq 100 and Technology Select sector index stocks as of September 17, 2021. At OGIG, the average earnings growth of the top five recently added stocks is 115%. Advisors are using OGIG along with older technology investments because OGIG is highly differentiated and has an active share of 76% and 90% for the Nasdaq 100 and Technology Select Sector Index, respectively.

Investors can see the complete portfolio here. Advisors can request additional portfolio details and basic metrics by contacting the OShares ETF. For media inquiries, please email us.

OGIG’s performance reflects a portfolio of over 80 e-commerce and internet technology stocks selected to provide quality and revenue growth. Shows OGIG standardized performance.

OGIG is a quality and growth strategy designed to provide exposure to Internet technology and e-commerce stocks provided by OShares ETF Investments, an ETF family that includes OUSA, OUSM and OEUR.

OGIG is an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) aimed at tracking the performance (excluding fees and expenses) of the OShares Global Internet Giants Index (Target Index). Developed by index providers OShares Investment Advisers, LLC, Target Index provides investors with a way to track stocks that show quality and growth characteristics in the Internet sector, as defined by OShares Investment Advisors, LLC. This is a rule-based index for the purpose of. An independent third party, S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. Is responsible for the ongoing maintenance, editing, calculation, and management of the target index.

O Shares ETF Investment

OShares Investments provides ETFs for long-term wealth management with a focus on the quality of the entire ETF family. OShares ETFs are designed for investors with a purpose ranging from wealth protection and income to growth and capital appreciation. Each O-Shares ETF reflects a rules-based investment philosophy, including quality as an important characteristic. All OShares ETFs are managed according to rule-based indexes and are all public.

For more information, please contact info @ oshares.com.

OShares ETFs: OUSA | OUSM | OGIG | OEUR

As of September 17, 2021, OGIG was 2.43% at sea (SE), 1.46% at Roblox (RBLX), 1.37% at Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD), 1.36% at Digital Turbine (APPS), and 1.22 at Asana (ASAN). Owns%. ..

Definition:

Active Share: A measure of the shareholding ratio of a manager portfolio that is different from the benchmark index.

NASDAQ 100 Stock Index: A modified capitalization-weighted index that includes the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial securities listed on NASDAQ based on market capitalization.

Old Tech: Traditional information technology sector.

New Tech: Internet technology and e-commerce companies, including companies involved in digital advertising, social media, digital entertainment, and the cloud.

Price / Sales Ratio: The price-to-sales ratio is a valuation ratio that compares a company’s stock price and profits.

Click here to view all OGIG holdings.

Before investing in an OShares ETF Investment Fund, please refer to the prospectus for important information about investment objectives, risks, fees and costs. To obtain a prospectus containing this information and other important information, please visit www.oshares.com to view or download the prospectus online. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. There are risks associated with the investment, including the potential loss of principal.

Focusing on a particular industry or sector can result in a loss to the fund due to adverse events that could affect that industry or sector. Funds may use derivatives that may carry different or greater risks than those associated with more traditional investments. The focus of the fund on stocks that pay dividends carries the risk that such stocks will be at a disadvantage to investors and underperform the market. In addition, the company may reduce or abolish dividends after the fund purchases the securities of the company. The rate of return on investment in foreign securities may fluctuate more than the rate of return on investment in US securities. Exposure to foreign securities involves special risks, including political, diplomatic, economic, foreign market and trading risks. In addition, the fund’s investment in securities denominated in other currencies may be reduced by fluctuations in the local currency relative to the value of the US dollar, which may affect the return of the fund. See the prospectus for specific risks associated with the fund.

Companies involved in Internet technology and e-commerce are exposed to the risks associated with rapid technological advances, obsolete current products and services, the limited lifespan of patents, and the constant threat of global competition and alternatives. It has been.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Shares are bought and sold at market prices (not NAV) and cannot be redeemed individually. Shareholders may acquire those shares from the Fund and bid on those shares for redemption only to the Fund, which is a collection of Creation Units consisting of 50,000 shares. Brokerage fees reduce revenue. The market price of a stock is NAV and can be below or above it. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid / ask spread at 4 pm Eastern Standard Time (when NAV is usually determined) and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded stocks at other times. is not.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance can be lower or higher than the quoted performance data. Return on investment and principal value fluctuate, so an investor’s stock may be more or less valuable than its original cost if redeemed.

The OShares ETF Investment Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with OShares ETF Investments or its affiliates.

S-Network Global Indexes Inc. (S-Network) Disclaimer

The Fund’s shares are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S-Network Global Indexes Inc. or third party licensors. Neither S-Network nor its third-party licensors, either express or implied, regarding the adequacy of investing in securities in general or in the fund, in particular or its capabilities, to the fund owners or the general public. We make no representations or warranties. A fund for tracking the performance of target indexes. S-Network and its third-party licensors are not responsible for or participate in determining the timing, price, or quantity of the shares of the Fund to be issued, or in determining or calculating the equations used by the Fund. Will be converted to cash. S-Network has no obligations or responsibilities related to fund management, marketing, or transactions.

