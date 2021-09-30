Google Maps Tracks Global Warming with New “Fire” Layer, Canopy Tool





Google Maps is getting some new features to help people better understand our burning planet. Ars Technica Report: The first is the new “Fire” layer in the main map view. This makes it as easy as looking at current traffic patterns to show the exact boundaries of a wildfire. Google previously provided fire information as part of its “Crisis Response” website, but climate change causes a “fire season” each year in arid regions such as Australia and the western United States, so wildfires map. It will be the top level function of.

Google says the new fire level will bring “combine all of Google’s wildfire information” into a simple interface. In the United States, data will also be obtained from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), which says it wants to expand the details of the fire with other government agencies, including Australia in the “next few months.” .. Wildfire boundaries need to be updated hourly. According to Google, tapping a fire “sees information from local governments, such as emergency websites, help and information phone numbers, evacuation details, etc. If available, also its containment, how many acres You can see important details about the fire, such as whether it burned and when all this information was last reported. ”The fire layout was rolled out to Android this week, and iOS and desktops came out in October. To do.

Google also announced that it will extend the tree canopy tool launched in 2020. This Google Maps tool combines Google’s vast aerial images with computer vision AI to generate a map showing the tree coverings of a city. The expansion announced today will increase the image of the tree canopy from 15 cities around the world to 100 cities. Google uses tree canopy tools for city planners to combat the urban heat island phenomenon, where miles of asphalt and lack of shade from trees can make a city significantly hotter than its surroundings. I hope that. According to Google, the heat island “disproportionately affects low-income communities and contributes to many public health concerns, from poor air quality to dehydration. Tree canopy data show local governments Free access to insights on where to plant trees to increase shade. Reduce heat and mitigate these negative effects. ”

