Can Turkey raise enough STEM children to become a global tech player? | Science and Technology News





Turkey, Istanbul Behind the exhibition of fighters and attack helicopters at the Istanbul Technofest last week was what seems to be Turkey’s best hope for achieving high-tech ambitions.

The rows of air-conditioned tents, mostly accommodated teams of junior high school and college students, participated in dozens of contests to showcase inventions made at home computers and scientific laboratories across the country.

Many visitors to the Aviation, Space and Technology Festival have come to see attractions such as the Turkish Stars aerial exhibition team’s fly-by at Ataturk International Airport, but it will determine Turkey’s future economic competitiveness. I’m a young innovator.

The man who awards the winning team Selcuk Bayraktar to emphasize how important Turkey is to encourage tomorrow’s young innovators was the driving force behind Turkey’s homegrown drone industry. ..

Wearing a scarlet bomber jacket, Doyen, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), shines with good intentions and pride when giving out prizes in a six-day tournament and giving congratulations and encouragement to young fans. Was there.

The Akinci PT-2 drone was on display at Teknofest 2021 [Photo courtesy of Andrew Wilks]

Sitting outside Bilactal’s latest and most sophisticated horse, the Akinci PT-2 has been fresh since last month’s announcement and has a nose cone signed by his father-in-law, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey’s armed drones, which have proved their value over Syria, Libya and Nagorno Karabakh, are the most obvious of the competition of countries seeking to develop their potential by strengthening STEM’s science, technology, engineering and math education. It’s an outward sign.

This year’s Teknofest was attended by approximately 200 teams in areas such as intelligent transport, biotechnology, educational technology, robotics, flying cars, UAV design, unmanned underwater systems, agricultural technology and tourism innovation.

Teknofest was launched a few years ago to bring the general public into science and technology, and it’s a good move, said Gultekin Cakmakci, a professor of science education at Hacettepe University STEM and Maker Lab in Ankara.

He told Al Jazeera that, like in other countries, people want us to have engineers and scientists who can innovate and find solutions to their problems. That optimistic approach, that’s a good thing.

Unleash tomorrow’s talent

The goal of STEM education is to ensure that there is a healthy flow of young scientists, designers and engineers to develop the talent and innovation pipeline that is essential to the global competitiveness of the economy.

About 38 percent of Turks are under the age of 25, which means that the country has a raw talent. The secret is to grow it and unleash it.

In recent years, STEM centers and research institutes have been established throughout Turkey, and an increasing number of teachers are being trained in applying STEM to real-world problems.

Mehmet Bassara, an associate professor of education science at Gaziantep University, said coding is very powerful in certain areas and could lead to new innovations in the future, which could have a significant impact over the next five years. Stated.

However, the pipeline still has its weaknesses.

We are currently in a good position in STEM education, but not in this area, for example. [with] Basaran told Al Jazeera.

And most experts want STEM education to begin sooner for Turkish students.

About 38% of Turks are under the age of 25. In short, this country has the raw talent of STEM.The secret is to nurture it [Photo courtesy of Andrew Wilks]

Devrim Akgunduz, director of the STEM Education and Research Center at Istanbul Aydın University, states that conducting STEM education from preschool to the end of high school is actually very important.

But what we need to do next is to implement appropriate integrated STEM education that enables the development of a variety of skills, including critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration, and solving complex problems. In this way, the student becomes a producer.

Cakmakci said access to the university is also problematic for many young people.

After graduating from high school, he said, about 80 percent of the population couldn’t go to college. If you want to create an innovation culture in Turkey, you should start with young people and those who do not have the opportunity to go to college.

Brain drain

Another problem that plagues policy makers is brain drain. According to the Turkish Institute of Statistics, more than 330,000 Turks migrated in 2019, 41% of whom were between the ages of 20 and 34.

Well-known Turkish scientists such as Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Aziz Sancar (left) have built a reputation abroad. [File: Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/Reuters]

Well-known Turkish scientists have built up a reputation abroad, including the Nobel Prize-winning chemist Aziz Sanjar and the creators of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine couple team Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci.

There are many reasons for brain drain, and economic, opportunity, and funding reasons have been said by leading scientists familiar with the matter.

But we also need to see how scientific knowledge is generated. Science is a social activity. We need discussions and equipment, and we also need the freedom to share our ideas freely. He said a more democratic approach was needed.

One of the factors that can cause STEM students to leave is the lack of proper job opportunities, which also procrastinates students.

Basaran, who surveyed Congress’s recent report on STEM education, does not want to learn math or science, especially young high school learners. It’s very difficult to work in these areas and it’s very difficult to find a job.

However, Akgunduz said STEM graduates, formerly out of the academic field in the job market, are now securing relevant jobs. He added that employment of graduates in these areas is expected to increase.

To maintain momentum, Cakmakci calls for expanding the Teknofest initiative to promote involvement in STEM. He said it would be a more sustainable approach, not just once a year.

Not everyone can attend the Teknofest, but our goal is to give everyone equal opportunities and we need to work on different approaches for public involvement.

