Russia threatens to block YouTube as conflict with Google escalate

(Moscow) Russian state censors domestically in retaliation for Google-owned video platform, which removed two Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT-affiliated German channels for disclosing false information about COVID-19 Threatened to block YouTube.

Russian censor Roskomnadzor has sent a letter to Google warning that he faced a complete or partial block if he did not restore the two RT YouTube channels quickly.

YouTube has removed two RT channels this week, RTDE and DerFehlende Part. This is because I posted incorrect information about the coronavirus pandemic. YouTube said in a statement that RT DE was initially suspended for a week and blocked video uploads because it violated the rules of incorrect information.

However, according to the platform, RT DE tried to circumvent the restrictions by uploading videos using the other channel, Der Fehlende Part, which violated YouTube’s user agreement and both channels were permanently banned. it was done.

The Kremlin has responded with a torrent of anger and intimidation to retaliate. On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry called the deletion an unprecedented act of information attack and called on state censors to take action against Russian YouTube and the German media.

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan argues that the ban represents a true media war against Russia by Germany and looks forward to Russia banning major German public television stations ARD, ZDF, and Deutsche Welle. Said.

The German government said Wednesday that it was not involved in YouTube’s decision to remove the RT channel, criticizing Russia’s threat of retaliation against the German media.

According to Euronews, this is a YouTube decision, and the German government or representatives of the German government have nothing to do with the decision, German government spokesman Steffan Seibert told reporters. ..

Saybert said from our point of view that anyone seeking retaliation against the German media has not shown a good relationship with press freedom.

Russian authorities have been trying to put pressure on the news media of the German state of Russia for the past two years in a broad crackdown on free media. Russian officials had previously publicly threatened to revoke the accreditation of Deutsche Welle, a foreign-focused news agency offering Russian-language services.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that there are signs that YouTube has violated Russian law significantly when blocking RT channels.

He told reporters that if Russian law enforcement agencies conclude the same, it cannot be ruled out that steps may be taken to require the platform to enforce our law. rice field.

The threat of blocking YouTube is in the midst of an intensifying campaign by Russian authorities to put pressure on American tech companies as Kremlin seeks tighter control over Russia’s Internet.

Just a week ago, Google and Apple succumbed to Kremlin’s request to remove some content related to a strategic voting campaign promoted by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was imprisoned during the Russian parliamentary elections.

Google has removed an app and two videos related to a campaign called smart voting from YouTube.

The move is seen as the biggest concession the high-tech giant has made to the Kremlin demanding the removal of content from its enemies and warns liberal Russians that it is a step towards a company that accepts broader censorship in Russia. bottom.

Apple and Google have largely refused to comment on this issue unless they indicate that they are in compliance with local law.

For years, the Kremlin has pressured Google, Facebook, and Twitter to remove content that is critical of President Vladimir Putin’s rule, and has fined companies hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, the Kremlin has stopped blocking the platform. This was due to lack of technical capacity to do so and fear of national and international backlash.

Some experts believe that the calculus has changed and that the government is now ready to take strict policies. Since the beginning of the year, Roskomnadzor has slowed down Twitter and loaded videos and photos inadequately.

Google, in particular, has faced increasing pressure in recent weeks. In the days before the company removed Navalny’s vote, the bailiff visited the Moscow office to demand an unpaid fine imposed by censorship. Representatives from Google and Apple were also summoned before a committee in the Russian Senate, where they were accused of allowing election interference. The New York Times reported that Google deleted Navalny’s material after Russian authorities threatened to prosecute certain employees in its Moscow office.

