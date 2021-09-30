Top 10 Most Clicked Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are articles on the RTIH retail system that drew attention in September, including Shop.com, 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards, Buyk, Glovo, and Amazon Fresh.

These companies are leading the way in delivering customer experiences that leverage innovative retail systems such as Shop.com, Majid Al Futtaim, Asda, Amazon, Glovo and wilko.

Startup Interview: Buyk Co-Founder and CEO Slava Bocharov

RTIH gets details of Buyk, a new service that promises to deliver groceries from dark stores to the front door within 15 minutes. The venture has just been soft-launched in Manhattan and has the ambition to expand in the United States and abroad.

Majid Alhutime opens Carrefour City +

Majid Alhutime, which owns and operates shopping malls, retail stores and leisure facilities in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has announced the launch of its checkout free store, Carrefour City +.

The world’s first Carrefour, which opened today at the Mall of the Emirates, utilizes artificial intelligence technology powered by AiFi.

Glovo boosts Q-commerce with grocery acquisition

Glovo, a Spanish on-demand delivery venture, has agreed to acquire grocery companies Lola Market and Mercado.

Lola Market operates in Spain, but Mercado is exclusively for Portugal. Between them, there is a portfolio of over 30 partners in two countries.

Glovo said the acquisition will complement its growth strategy and strengthen its Q-commerce division, following the acquisition of the Delivery Heros business in Eastern Europe and a 100 million partnership with Swiss-based real estate firm Stoneweg. increase.

2021 RTIH Innovation Awards: Admission Today

The 3rd edition of the RTIH Innovation Award is now available for submission.

Sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent and QVALON, this award honors global innovation in the rapidly changing world of omnichannel.

The 2021 categories are here and you need to get your entries by Friday, November 5th.

6th Amazon Fresh Store Opens in Dalston, London

Amazon has opened an Amazon Fresh location in Dalston, London.

Located on Kingsland High Street 28-31, it is the sixth UK convenience store to feature Just Walk Out Shopping tech pioneered by Amazon Go products in the United States.

The other five are in Camden, Ealing, Wembley Park, White City and Canary Wharf.

wilko invests 3m in autonomous delivery venture Street Drone

Wilko, a UK high street chain that sells household and household items, has announced 3 million investments in the UK’s autonomous shipping company, Street Drone.

This investment, which is part of a wider multi-million pound pre-series A round, will allow Street Drone to accelerate the development of delivery vehicles and systems.

The plan is to bring autonomous delivery to Wilco consumers by the end of 2023.

Oh Polly targets digital natives with InPost Instant Returns service

Fashion brand Oh Polly has signed up for an InPosts QR codebase instant return service. This started earlier this year.

Online shoppers do not have to print labels at home when returning goods or at drop-off points. Instead, scan the QR code with the InPost locker and hand over the parcel.

Missguided, New Look and schuh have also added instant returns to their online services.

Shop.com turns on crypto payments via BitPay tie-up

Shop.com, a US-based e-commerce platform, is entering the cryptocurrency payment game.

The Market America-owned company has partnered with BitPay to accept payments in several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and US $ 5 pegs table coins.

BitPay integration is available in all countries operated by Market America, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia.

Review and CX Insight Venture Feefo Acquires Competitor Reevoo

Feefo, a platform for customer reviews and insights, has acquired rival business Reevoo.

Feefo was founded in 2010 with offices in London and Petersfield. Reevoo was launched in 2005 and is based in London.

Both companies currently support 4,000 brands worldwide, including Kia, BA Holiday, Saga Group, Expedia and Currys PC World.

