Valve is said to be working on a wireless VR headset with the codename “Deckard”

Valve is reportedly working on a new VR headset after the Valve Index, or at least according to investigators who found a reference to the new headset prototype in the SteamVR code. If the rumors are true, this new headset is standalone and works without a PC.

Information about this upcoming headset comes from Brad Lynch on VR YouTuber. He reports that members of the community have found multiple references to the codename Deckard in their SteamVR code. He then cross-referenced the name with Valves’ recent patent, found some references to a headset with an internal processor and perhaps an antenna that allowed it to connect to WiFi, suggesting a standalone headset. Did.

The existence of the new Valve headset was later corroborated by Ars Technica insiders. Ars Technica claimed that the new headset was being developed by Valve, but it could be far from a commercial release. Ars sources also suggest that Valve is working on some form of internal tracking so that future headsets don’t need base stations.

Valve already has a VR headset index that sold out shortly before the release of Half-Life Alyx. Therefore, the idea of ​​making something else is not quirky. Also, one of the biggest advantages of Oculus Quest 2, the most popular competitor, is that you don’t have to connect to a powerful PC to work. Lynch’s proof explanation isn’t clear whether the headset is really standalone or requires a PC but can be connected wirelessly.

Given that Valve is shipping Steam Deck within a few months, the company may focus on the success of its device before trying to launch or publish anything else. But given that the company makes PCs that fit into handheld devices, it’s not too difficult to make a standalone headset.

